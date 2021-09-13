SHAFIE & MAHATHIR DELIBERATELY LEFT OUT BY ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR – SO HE CAN CLEAR THE FIELD OF POTENTIAL RIVALS? TRUE OR NOT, WARISAN & PEJUANG CAN STRIKE THEIR OWN DEALS WITH ISMAIL SABRI – RATHER THAN LET SOMEONE AS PETTY & OBSESSED AS ANWAR STOP THEM FROM CARRYING ON THEIR CAUSE

Warisan has criticised Pakatan Harapan over what it claimed is the coalition’s failure to be inclusive in the formulation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ruling government.

Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman said his party was kept in the dark and was only invited during the final stages.

He took aim at Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim for allegedly not walking the talk on being inclusive of the opposition.

“We were kept in the dark. But he always talked of inclusiveness, we were not even informed of the meetings,” Azis was quoted as saying.

Federal Territories Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chief Khairuddin Abu Hassan had similarly criticised Harapan for the deal with the government which is set to be inked this evening.

Khairuddin claimed Harapan had sought the support of other opposition parties during their failed bid to push Anwar as the prime minister but had now appeared to forget them.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke, who was involved in the negotiations with the government, has denied sidelining other opposition parties.

Loke said Harapan had briefed Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir on the contents of the MOU while Warisan was invited but did not turn up.

However, Azis complained that Warisan was not involved during the discussions with the government.

Azis also told Berita Harian that the invitation came after negotiations were in the final stages and an agreement was made to sign the MOU.

“From the beginning, the entire opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs should have been called to discuss together before meeting the prime minister.

“We need to be sincere,” he was quoted as saying.

Azis said if Warisan had been involved in the negotiations from the beginning, it would have focused on whether the concessions in the MoU are related to the Malaysia Agreement.

Both Pejuang and Warisan are snubbing the MoU.

The prime minister has offered various reforms to the opposition in exchange for support in order to ensure political stability due to his slim majority.

