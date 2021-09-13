BOMBSHELL – RIGHTS OF MINORITIES MUST BE PROTECTED – PAS’ SHARIAH BILL MUST BE REJECTED – GUAN ENG MAKES IT CLEAR AHEAD OF SIGNING OF ‘HISTORIC’ MOU – EVEN AS WARISAN ACCUSES PAKATAN OF BEING ‘INSINCERE’, TAKES A SWIPE AT ‘CONNIVING’ ANWAR
Ismail Sabri must reject PAS’ shariah bill, says Guan Eng
“Even if the proposed shariah enactment is applied only in the federal territories, it is unacceptable to many Malaysians,” he said in a statement.
He said Malaysia is a multicultural and multireligious country with its diverse communities living in peace and harmony.
“This should not be taken for granted and put at risk by the dangerous policies of PAS ministers that threaten national unity and religious harmony,” he said.
“Prime Minister Ismail should clarify that this is not the intent of his government.
“Ismail should clearly and unequivocally reject PAS’ proposal, emanating from the extremist and sectarian politics of PAS, because it is contrary to and directly threatens his vision of Keluarga Malaysia.”
Lim is the latest to join a chorus of calls, including by his father, Kit Siang, for Ismail to clarify his position on the matter.
Kit Siang said recently that Ismail should meet the Malaysian Consultative Council on Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism to explain if there are any plans to enact new laws targeting non-Muslims.
Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary was reported to have said the government was in the middle of drafting four new shariah laws, including one to restrict the propagation of non-Islamic religions.
Marzuk said the three other drafts were of the wakaf, mufti and shariah court bills.
However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said there has been no such proposal.
He said if a proposal was drafted, it would have to be brought to the cabinet and get the agreement of all states. TMI
Warisan: Harapan only involved us when deal with govt was about to be signed
Warisan has criticised Pakatan Harapan over what it claimed is the coalition’s failure to be inclusive in the formulation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ruling government.
Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman said his party was kept in the dark and was only invited during the final stages.
He took aim at Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim for allegedly not walking the talk on being inclusive of the opposition.
“We were kept in the dark. But he always talked of inclusiveness, we were not even informed of the meetings,” Azis was quoted as saying.
Khairuddin claimed Harapan had sought the support of other opposition parties during their failed bid to push Anwar as the prime minister but had now appeared to forget them.
DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke, who was involved in the negotiations with the government, has denied sidelining other opposition parties.
Loke said Harapan had briefed Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir on the contents of the MOU while Warisan was invited but did not turn up.
However, Azis complained that Warisan was not involved during the discussions with the government.
Azis also told Berita Harian that the invitation came after negotiations were in the final stages and an agreement was made to sign the MOU.
“From the beginning, the entire opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs should have been called to discuss together before meeting the prime minister.
“We need to be sincere,” he was quoted as saying.
Azis said if Warisan had been involved in the negotiations from the beginning, it would have focused on whether the concessions in the MoU are related to the Malaysia Agreement.
Both Pejuang and Warisan are snubbing the MoU.
The prime minister has offered various reforms to the opposition in exchange for support in order to ensure political stability due to his slim majority. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.