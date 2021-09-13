BOMBSHELL – RIGHTS OF MINORITIES MUST BE PROTECTED – PAS’ SHARIAH BILL MUST BE REJECTED – GUAN ENG MAKES IT CLEAR AHEAD OF SIGNING OF ‘HISTORIC’ MOU – EVEN AS WARISAN ACCUSES PAKATAN OF BEING ‘INSINCERE’, TAKES A SWIPE AT ‘CONNIVING’ ANWAR

ISMAIL Sabri Yaakob must reject the proposal by PAS’ ministers for a shariah law to control the propagation of non-Muslim religions as such a law could derail the prime minister’s “Malaysian Family” concept, Lim Guan Eng said.

“Even if the proposed shariah enactment is applied only in the federal territories, it is unacceptable to many Malaysians,” he said in a statement.

“Many Muslims have rejected the proposal from PAS that appears to restrict the basic constitutional right of freedom of religion of non-Muslims.”

He said Malaysia is a multicultural and multireligious country with its diverse communities living in peace and harmony.

“This should not be taken for granted and put at risk by the dangerous policies of PAS ministers that threaten national unity and religious harmony,” he said.

“Prime Minister Ismail should clarify that this is not the intent of his government.

“Ismail should clearly and unequivocally reject PAS’ proposal, emanating from the extremist and sectarian politics of PAS, because it is contrary to and directly threatens his vision of Keluarga Malaysia.”

Lim is the latest to join a chorus of calls, including by his father, Kit Siang, for Ismail to clarify his position on the matter.

Kit Siang said recently that Ismail should meet the Malaysian Consultative Council on Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism to explain if there are any plans to enact new laws targeting non-Muslims.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary was reported to have said the government was in the middle of drafting four new shariah laws, including one to restrict the propagation of non-Islamic religions.

Marzuk said the three other drafts were of the wakaf, mufti and shariah court bills.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said there has been no such proposal.

He said if a proposal was drafted, it would have to be brought to the cabinet and get the agreement of all states. TMI

