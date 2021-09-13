BATTLE ROYALE IN JOHOR BEGINS – BERSATU ALREADY BUSY TRYING TO ‘WOO OVER UMNO LEADERS EXPERIENCED IN CAMPAIGNING’ – ‘THIS MEANS BERSATU HAS NO OTHER MEANS TO GARNER SUPPORT EXCEPT VIA SUBVERSIVE MEANS LIKE WEAKENING UMNO,’ SAYS EX-SRI GADING MP

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu is on a campaign to woo Umno members who are experienced in handling elections, especially campaigning, a former deputy minister claimed.

Aziz Kaprawi alleged that Bersatu had to resort to such “subversive” tactics partly because Umno had decided to contest in seats the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party was vying for.

The former Sri Gading MP said Umno must always be wary of Bersatu as it was a splinter party which comprised many former Umno leaders and members.

The two parties, he also said, were competing for support from the same demographic and therefore Bersatu can be expected to challenge Umno for the same seats.

Bersatu previously needed Umno to stay out of the contest for certain seats to remain relevant, he added.

However, Umno had earlier this year, prior to retracting support for Muhyiddin, decided against cooperating with Bersatu in the 15th general election.

“This means Bersatu has no other means to garner support except via subversive means like weakening Umno.

“Umno division leaders must be wary of this. Bersatu is actively campaigning to court Umno members, especially those who have experience in managing election-related matters,” the former deputy transport minister said in a Facebook post.

Aziz also said Muhyiddin had vowed to make a comeback at the polls.

“I hope that no Umno leader or member would be swayed by sweet promises that Bersatu offers to get them to defect.”

On Friday, Muhyiddin said he would lead Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to make a comeback in the next general election.

He also advised Bersatu members to focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots support.

A Sinar Harian report today quoted Johor Bersatu leader Md Nasir Hashim as saying his party would contest under the PN banner in all 56 state seats, without Umno.

