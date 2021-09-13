EYE-PLEASING PLUNGE IN NEW COVID INFECTIONS TO 16,073 – AS ISMAIL SABRI OPENS HIS FIRST PARLIAMENT – WITH SARAWAK & JOHOR EXCEEDING SELANGOR & KLANG VALLEY IN CASE COUNT

The Health Ministry today reported 16,073 new Covid-19 cases with Sarawak having more cases than the entire Klang Valley and neighbouring Negeri Sembilan combined.

New cases in the Klang Valley, which has a vaccination rate above the national level, continues to see a downtrend in new cases and today report numbers at mid-June levels.

Sarawak (3,522)

Johor (2,030)

Selangor (1,947)

Sabah (1,649)

Penang (1,243)

Kedah (1,191)

Kelantan (1,070)

Perak (1,011)

Pahang (878)

Terengganu (704)

Kuala Lumpur (398)

Malacca (206)

Negeri Sembilan (156)

Perlis (41)

Putrajaya (16)

Labuan (11)

MKINI

