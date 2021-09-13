COVID-19 PATIENT ‘KIDNAPPED’! AND FORCED TO STAY IN PENANG HOSPITAL ICU! MAN INSISTS HE’S HEALTHY – BUT DOCTORS SAY HE’S CRITICAL & TOO INFECTIOUS TO BE SENT HOME!

Covid-19 patient claims to have been “abducted” and “forced” into Penang Hospital

GEORGE TOWN: Social media has been abuzz with an audio recording of a Covid-19 patient, currently seeking treatment at the Penang Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), who claimed to have been “abducted” and “forced” to be placed in the ICU by hospital staff.

Through the audio recording, which went viral last night, the patient claimed he was healthy but was forced to use an oxygen mask.

The patient, who has been treated for a week, also claimed that he had only gone to the hospital to be tested for Covid-19 but was instead immediately admitted for treatment at the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

The patient further allegedly that his friend also faced a similar situation.

Using the hashtag, #BebaskanAffendy, an individual who claimed to be the patient’s friend, has urged doctors at the hospital to “free” the patient from the ICU.

Commenting on the matter, state Health Department director Dr Ma’arof Sudin said the patient, identified as Affendy Mohd Yusof, was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed as a Category Four Covid-19 patient.

He said initial examination on the patient showed a decrease in oxygen level in the blood, which is very alarming, which prompted oxygen therapy treatment.

“However, upon further examination, we find that the patient’s condition is critical and that his oxygen level can only be stabilised by using a ventilator.

“Medical officers had informed the patient and his family members about his critical condition. The hospital had also repeatedly explained to the patient and his family members about the risks to his body and life if they did not allow the hospital to provide such treatment.

“The patient, nevertheless, disagreed with the recommended treatment and had applied to be allowed to return at his own risk,” he said in explaining the situation.

Dr Ma’arof said the hospital continued to place the patient in the ICU for monitoring even though he refused to receive oxygen therapy and ventilator breathing aid as his condition was still critical and was still at risk of spreading Covid-19 to others if allowed to return.

Dr Ma’arof also denied that the patient was not given any food while in the ICU.

“The patient is given liquid food such as milk to facilitate the digestive process and avoid complications.

“We are always concerned and will continue to monitor the patient and provide regular feedback to his family about his condition,” he said, reminding the public and patients with any questions, complaints or suggestions to contact the hospital directly for improvement of services.

NST

