POSSIBLE TERRORIST THREAT IN MALAYSIA, SE ASIA – ‘STAY AWAY FROM RELIGIOUS FACILITIES, OTHER CROWDED AREAS,’ JAPAN WARNS ITS CITIZENS

Japan Embassy confirms warning to citizens in Malaysia, SE Asia over possible terrorist threat

KUALA LUMPUR — The Japanese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has confirmed that a warning has been issued to Japanese citizens in Malaysia over possible terrorist threat in South-east Asia.

According to media reports, Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued an advisory to all of its citizens in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar to stay away from religious facilities and other crowded areas.

An official from the embassy when contacted by Bernama said the advisory was issued to all Japanese citizens in Malaysia this morning.

“We issued the advisory following an instruction from Tokyo,” he said without providing further information on the matter.

The official said currently approximately 31,000 Japanese nationals reside in Malaysia.

The warning cited intelligence reports and that there could be possible attacks on houses of worship and places of large gatherings in the region.

— Bernama

.