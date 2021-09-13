‘WE INVITED & BRIEFED YOU GUYS – BUT YOU WEREN’T INTERESTED’ – DAP’S ANTHONY LOKE SHOOTS DOWN CLAIMS FROM ‘MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY’ MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG THEY WERE NOT CONSULTED – INSISTS ‘HISTORIC AGREEMENT’ DOES NOT MEAN PAKATAN IS JOINING THE GOVT
MoU doesn’t mean Opposition joining government, says DAP’s Loke
KUALA LUMPUR — The “historic” agreement government and Opposition lawmakers will sign this evening could lead to greater political cooperation and bipartisanship in the country, DAP’s Anthony Loke said.
“As one of the PH (Pakatan Harapan) negotiators, I hope this understanding will not only restore political stability for now, but also contribute towards a more dynamic and consultative bipartisan political landscape and culture, especially in Parliament.
Yesterday, a group of PH and Perikatan Nasional federal lawmakers jointly announced that a memorandum of understanding for political cooperation between the two political rivals would be signed this evening.
Bipartisanship has been a major platform for both sides since Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as the prime minister.
Shortly after taking office, Ismail Sabri met with the leaders of PH and jointly issued a statement with them to express a common commitment to combat the pandemic as well as protect Malaysian lives and livelihoods.
Prior to appointing Ismail Sabri, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also advised politicians in the country to set aside their differences and cooperate for the betterment of Malaysia. MALAY MAIL
‘Baseless’ claim Harapan sidelined Pejuang, Warisan in deal with govt – Loke
DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke described Khairuddin’s claim as being baseless, citing several meetings between Harapan and other opposition party leaders including from Pejuang.
“In fact, a special briefing was given by Harapan leaders to Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir on the contents of the memorandum of understanding.
“Representatives from Warisan were also invited to attend the briefing but they were absent,” Loke said in a Facebook post today.
“Harapan respects their stand,” he said.
Loke, however, said it does not mean Harapan will not cooperate with the two parties on other issues.
He added that other platforms for bipartisan cooperation in Parliament include through new special select committee membership that would be set up as part of the promised reforms.
Khairuddin yesterday accused PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and other Harapan leaders of being untrustworthy and that Pejuang should proceed with the party’s plans to individually contest in 120 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election.
The government-Harapan MOU will be signed during a function in Parliament at 5pm today and both sides have committed to revealing its contents as a commitment to full transparency and accountability.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has offered various reforms to the opposition in exchange for support in order to ensure political stability due to his slim majority. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
.