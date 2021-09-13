AS AGONG LECTURES MPs NOT TO GAMBLE AWAY THE COUNTRY’S FUTURE – ‘SOUR GRAPES’ MAHATHIR CAMP LAMBASTS PAKATAN FOR NOT INCLUDING OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES IN DEAL WITH ISMAIL SABRI – ‘TO ME, ANWAR AND HARAPAN CANNOT BE MADE FRIENDS. THEY USED OTHERS TO GAIN SUPPORT FOR THEIR INTEREST’ – TRUE OR NOT, DIDN’T MAHATHIR DO THAT FIRST TO PAKATAN TO THE EXTENT OF EVEN UNDERMINING HIS OWN CABINET?
Don’t gamble away country’s future for personal gain, says Agong
POLITICIANS must not put the country’s future at stake for the sake of personal agendas, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said.
“Elected lawmakers should instead focus on battling the Covid-19 outbreak to help Malaysia recover,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his royal address in Parliament today.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was delivering his customary royal address ahead of the first meeting of the 14th Parliament this year.
His speech, which was broadcast live, was made to representatives of both houses – Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.
In February last year, under the Pakatan Harapan administration Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister after losing the support of his party Bersatu, while his successor Muhyiddin Yassin quit on August 16 after 14 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him.
He said he appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob in accordance to Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution after receiving 114 statutory declarations supporting the Bera MP.
The Agong, however, did not say whether Ismail should follow his predecessors Hussein Onn and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and seek a confidence vote in Parliament.
In the royal address, Sultan Abdullah advised politicians to be more consultative to find solutions.
“Politicians (of both divides) are also advised to consult one another to find solutions and in this regard I welcome the government’s efforts to involve all MPs in governance,” said Sultan Abdullah.
“I appreciate the efforts made for this new bipartisan approach to start a new political approach to governance. Malaysians will welcome this maturity and politicians are advised to let bygones be bygones.
“The victors should not take everything while the losers should not lose everything,” the king said.
He said that Malaysia can only overcome the economic and health crises caused by the Covid-19 epidemic as one family.
The monarch is believed to be referring to the memorandum of understanding that will be signed between the government and PH today.
On Friday, Ismail offered seven reforms to the opposition in exchange for legislative support. TMI
Pejuang man laments Harapan sidelined other opposition parties in deal with govt
Federal Territories Parti Pejaung Tanah Air (Pejuang) chief Khairuddin Abu Hassan lamented that Pakatan Harapan had sidelined other opposition parties in its negotiations with the government on a confidence and supply deal.
“When the nomination of the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong came up recently, Harapan leaders came to meet (Pejuang chairperson) Dr Mahathir Mohamad to appeal that he supports (opposition leader) Anwar Ibrahim.
“The Harapan leaders appealed, tried to convince and was willing to do anything at the time in order to realise their impossible dream of making the opposition leader the ninth prime minister.
“Now, when it is time to negotiate with the government about the list of reforms proposed by the prime minister, Anwar and Harapan leaders sidelined Pejuang, Warisan and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) who voted together with them to nominate an opposition candidate for prime minister,” Khairuddin said in a statement yesterday.
The opposition had put up a united front to back Anwar who garnered the support of 105 MPs but it fell short of Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s 114.
Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah supported neither. There are presently 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and two vacant seats.
Khairuddin accused Anwar and other Harapan leaders of being untrustworthy.
“They used others to gain support for their interest – nothing more than that.
“To me, Anwar and Harapan cannot be made friends. They are insincere and individualistic,” he added.
Khairuddin said Pejuang should proceed with its plan to contest 120 parliamentary seats in the next general election.
He believed that Pejuang can benefit if Harapan and the government seal a confidence and supply deal.
Harapan and government leaders are expected to ink a memorandum of understanding today.
The prime minister has offered various reforms to the opposition in exchange for support in order to ensure political stability due to his slim majority. MKINI
