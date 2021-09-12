REALLY, ZAHID? UMNO ‘FORCED’ TO CHANGE GOVT TO SAVE MALAYSIA – OR TO SAVE ITS KLEPTOCRATS FROM GOING TO JAIL? INDEED, SO THICK-SKINNED & SURREAL IS ZAHID, HE EVEN INSISTS ‘MAJORITY OF MALAYSIANS ACKNLOWLEDGE UMNO LOST GE14 DUE TO SLANDER & LIES’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says his party was forced to change the government to save Malaysia, claiming that history has shown just how capable Barisan Nasional was in leading the nation.

In a Facebook post, Zahid said the 22 months under the failed Pakatan Harapan government led to the administration collapsing on its own.

Meanwhile, the 18 months under Muhyiddin Yassin saw his Perikatan Nasional-led administration failing to take care of the people amid the pandemic and economic crises.

He said this forced Umno to intervene and “reshuffle” the government, which eventually led to party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob now helming the top post.

“This is a very different scenario compared to when Umno was defeated by the propaganda of lies in GE14. But I know that there are still efforts to highlight our previous defeat to downplay our ability to rise again.

“The reality is that the majority of Malaysians have admitted that Umno lost in GE14 on May 9, 2018 because of slander and lies,” he said.

Zahid also said all of Umno’s administrative policies have proven to be effective in leading the nation towards prosperity, while accusations levelled against the party’s leadership were nothing more than “character assassination”.

The Bagan Datuk MP said his goal for Umno was to win a strong mandate in GE15 and to lead the nation to restore it’s glory.

“For that purpose, the Umno president must be focused and cannot be influenced by any talk that aims to confuse. Every strategy that is planned must be organised carefully.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

