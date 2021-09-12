‘THE PEOPLE’S SUFFERING MUST TAKE PRIORITY’ – GUAN ENG HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD – AND IF ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ TRIES TO THROW A SPANNER IN THE WORKS TO CSA DEAL – THEN DAP & AMANAH MUST WALK THE TALK & DUMP HIM, HIS NONSENSICAL POLITICS & HIS EVER-SCHEMING PALS NAJIB & ZAHID!

PETALING JAYA: There is an urgent need for political parties to find common ground to save lives and preserve quickly eroding livelihoods, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.
“The people’s suffering must take priority,” the Bagan MP said in a statement today in response to reforms offered by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Earlier in the week, Ismail had proposed a number of institutional reforms, including setting a 10-year term limit to the prime minister’s tenure, tabling an anti-party hopping bill, and swiftly implementing the lowering of the voting age to 18.
“Despite deep distrust towards whether such promises of reforms will be delivered, Ismail’s proposals of reforms should be given consideration provided they possess a set timeline for their execution and are accompanied by reforms in the economy and public healthcare.”
Lim said this should not just be limited to a RM45 billion Economic Turnaround Plan, waiver of interest during the bank loan moratorium period and a National Covid-19 Reset Plan which the opposition had called for previously.
In addition, he said that there must be a “whole-of-society” approach to reforming politics, the economy and healthcare that involves a united goal and engages with members of civil society.
Lim’s comments come a day after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council, of which he is a member, agreed in principle to a memorandum of understanding with the government in support of the proposed reforms offered by Ismail.
The council is expected to meet again later today to discuss the proposals further, according to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.
Meanwhile, Lim said DAP welcomed the move by health minister Khairy Jamaluddin to appoint Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim as the Covid-19 coordinator between Penang and the federal government.
He said this was necessary to find a joint collaborative effort to arrest the rise in infections that caused Penang to record among the highest infections, deaths, and usage of intensive care unit beds and ventilators in the country.
“For too long, Penang has failed to contend with or match up to the rise in infections and deaths.
“Despite the frontliners doing a magnificent job, they have been unable to cope with the mounting public anger due to insufficient resources and manpower.
“Public dissatisfaction has also spilled over unfairly against the Penang state government for being a helpless bystander when Penangites are suffering and dying without getting any help from the relevant authorities despite reaching out to them,” Lim said.
Is ‘no Anwar, no DAP’ stand still relevant, asks Umno man
PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member has asked if the party’s “no Anwar, no DAP” stand is still relevant with Pakatan Harapan (PH) looking set to reach a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with the government.
Logically, Puad Zarkashi said this would mean that all of PH’s demands would be accepted and met without conditions.
“Even if they don’t have ministerial posts, if all of PH’s demands are accepted and become the government’s policy, then that is more than enough.
“What’s the point of being a part of the government when the party’s policies aren’t met?” he said in a Facebook post today.
Puad also said he was made to understand that PH had turned down an offer to join the National Recovery Council (MPN) as it had refused to work under its chairman, Muhyiddin Yassin, whom they had rejected earlier and which contributed to his ouster as prime minister.
“They demanded that a committee be formed to monitor the MPN, which means PH will control the MPN’s effectiveness. In other words, a party can take control of the government through various ways.
“Surely, PH will be celebrating because its MPs will get the same allocation and facilities as government MPs? At the same time, the ‘No Anwar, no DAP’ stand will be forgotten.”
Yesterday, PH said it had agreed in principle to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the government, subject to some fine-tuning.
This came after the coalition’s top leaders discussed the reforms proposed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which included a 10-year term limit to the prime minister’s tenure, the introduction of an anti-party hopping law and participation of opposition members in the MPN.
In a statement, the PH presidential council said the agreement was made on the basis of saving lives and preserving the livelihood of the people.
