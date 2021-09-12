‘EVEN SCHOOLCHILDREN CAN UNDERSTAND THIS’ – BUT NOT BERSATU’S RASHID OR PERHAPS UMNO’S AHMAD MASLAN – DAP WANTS ‘TRADITION’ OF ACTING HONORABLY’ – DEMANDS ELECTION FOR SPEAKER POST WITH AZALINA NOW TAKING ON AZHAR – AND KOR MING TAKING ON AHMAD MASLAN – INSTEAD OF AHMAD MASLAN’S ‘I HELP YOU, YOU HELP ME’ WAY OUT BY HAVING 3 DEPUTY SPEAKERS

DAP’s Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham claimed that Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon has committed “serious misconduct” when he purportedly rejected the nomination of Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said to become speaker.

It was reported that sources alleged a motion by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to nominate Azalina (above) as the new Dewan Rakyat speaker had been dismissed by Rashid, with no reason given.

“The role of the speaker and deputy speaker is to chair and ensure the smooth running of parliamentary sittings. They are in their respective positions through an election by the MPs.

“If the MPs propose or decide any change of the speaker or deputy speaker, the speaker and deputy speaker have no power to deny any such proposed changes,” Ngeh said in a statement today.

He urged Zahid to file a motion under Order 43 of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders to reverse Rashid’s decision.

Rashid earlier rejected another motion from Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil to remove Azhar Azizan Harun as the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

“This is an affront to the highest democratic institution of our country,” Ngeh said.

As there are now two candidates the speaker’s post – Azhar and Azalina – as well as two candidates for the deputy speaker’s position – Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan and Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, Ngeh said an election must be conducted.

“Even school children will be able to tell us that. If the speaker and deputy speaker cannot understand this basic rule of democracy, they should resign immediately,” Ngeh added.

He urged the speaker and deputy speaker to act honourably in their conduct and not hold onto their positions when they know their tenures are no longer tenable.

“We must continue this healthy tradition of acting honourably.

“It was for that reason I tendered my resignation as the speaker of the Perak state assembly on May 12, 2020 when some elected representatives from Pakatan Harapan shifted sides and why Nga resigned on July 13, 2020 as the deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat when some Harapan MPs also shifted sides,” Ngeh said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Ahmad Maslan proposes plan that paves way for Nga, could get rid of Rashid Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan has come up with a 20-point manifesto on parliamentary reforms in his bid to become the new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

Ahmad Maslan proposes plan that paves way for Nga, could get rid of Rashid Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan has come up with a 20-point manifesto on parliamentary reforms in his bid to become the new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

It proposes a possible win-win solution that could entice the opposition not to block his election bid. Among others, it includes a proposal to create a third deputy speaker post to be filled by the opposition while suggesting an East Malaysian rep take over one of the existing two deputy speaker posts. A third seat for the opposition could pave the way for both Ahmad and Nga to be deputy speakers. It also signals a plan to replace Bersatu's Rashid Hasnon as deputy speaker with an East Malaysian candidate. The offer is an interesting one as the opposition is frustrated with Rashid, who had defected from PKR last year, for blocking attempts to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun. The Umno secretary-general's proposals came after Nga outlined a 10-point plan on reforming Parliament in his bid to become deputy speaker. Ahmad's 20 points are: Providing all MPs with a research officer to help research policies, speeches, and questions in relation to their Dewan Rakyat duties. Updating standing orders so they're up to date and more relevant to current needs. Creating a third deputy speaker post specifically for the opposition, while one of the other deputy speakers should be from Sabah or Sarawak. Parliament becomes actively involved in educating the public about democracy through seminars, forums, exhibits, dialogues, visits, and engagement. Creating a Parliament student programme for Form 4 to Form 6 students as an addition to the Youth Parliament and Varsity Student Parliament programmes – with women participation encouraged. Extending Dewan Rakyat sessions by one hour to end at 6.30pm, giving MPs more room to debate. Minister Question Time sessions to be extended to 40 minutes from the current 30 minutes. Extending oral question session by one hour, and ensuring 12-15 oral questions get to be answered in the two hours by limiting each question to 8-10 minutes. Ensuring MPs get to debate important policies for at least 20-30 minutes – such as royal addresses and constitutional amendments – and extending the Dewan Rakyat session to night time to fulfil this. Bills must be given to MPs at least five days in advance before it is debated. An allocation of RM40,000 per year to opposition and independent MPs to run their service centres. Holding ministry open days in Parliament to allow MPs to meet with ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general and directors-general. Additional time for special chambers sessions each day in the evening. Social media and communications training for MPs and their staff. Creating more Parliament Select Committees on matters such as education, religion, social, labour, housing, income, health, and the environment. Supporting the government's Parliament transformation plan as announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. All MPs get special allocations to hold townhall sessions with the public and stakeholders. A small attendance allowance for select committee members. Dialogue sessions with mainstream media that involve both government backbenchers and the opposition. Better manners during debates so Parliament is not seen as a political circus. Reviving the Parliamentary Services Act.

