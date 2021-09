Schools in states under phases 3, 4 to reopen on October 3 at 50% capacity

SCHOOLS nationwide are set to reopen on October 3 with 50% capacity in classrooms, Education Minister Radzi Jidin said.

In a press conference in Putrajaya today, Radzi, however, said schools in states under phases one and two of the national recovery plan will remain closed.

He said pupils in states under phases three and four will be divided into two groups and will take turns to attend classes physically.

“We will split classes into two groups and will do this for all classes so that only 50% of pupils will be in school. Pupils will take turns to attend the classes,” he said.

“For instance, group A will come to school for a week, and group B will learn from home. The following week, group B will attend physical class and group A will learn from home.

“We do this because our children have not been to school for a long time and we want them to feel the new normal and at the same time, we want them to be safe.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

School term for this year extended to March 2022

The school term for this year, which schedule has been thrown into disarray due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be extended until March 2022. This was announced by Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin who outlined the government’s plan to reopen schools. “Our children will remain in their respective (existing) classes in January and February before moving to the next class in March 2022,” he told a virtual briefing. MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

