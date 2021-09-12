‘PM MATERIAL’ KHAIRY – BOOTLICKERS NOW RUSH TO LAVISH PRAISE ON HIM – YET ‘X-FACTOR’ OR EX-LEADER OF THE DREADED & CORRUPTION-TAINTED 4TH FLOOR BOYS, KHAIRY FACES BEING BOOTED OUT FROM HIS REMBAU SEAT BY MAT HASAN – WILL HE BE FIELDED IN PUTRAJAYA OR LEMBAH PANTAI IN GE15?

Khairy shines but will Umno appreciate his X-factor?

KHAIRY Jamaluddin arrived in Semporna, Sabah, with a walking stick but he managed to cause a stir of excitement at every stop in his visit to the Bornean state.

He had some problem with his left knee but it was a packed schedule that took him from the state capital to Papar, Tawau and even a small island off the sparkling coast of Semporna during his two-day visit.

Sabah has been overwhelmed by rising Covid-19 cases and the Health Minister’s visit signalled that the state was not being sidelined because medicines and medical equipment for the hospitals also arrived with him.

Khairy has brought his own brand of dynamism to his new portfolio.

Semporna is known for its undocumented persons and at a vaccination centre in Pulau Laratan, he tweeted: “Many undocumented recipients here today. No questions asked”.

He is clued-in to the unique situation in Sabah where as many people as possible, citizens or otherwise, need to be vaccinated.

“It was a slog to get things off the ground but he worked hard, he listened to the scientists and looked at the data.

“It’s an even tougher job now because the health portfolio is bigger and more complex,” said one Umno colleague of Khairy.

Khairy is now part of a critical triangle that will determine the future of the country – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has to ensure political stability, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has to manage the economy, while Khairy takes charge of public health and the pandemic.

Khairy’s track record as chief of the national vaccination programme has earned him widespread respect. His role and his ability to think ahead of the curve has given many people a sense of confidence that the country can eventually move on from the pandemic.

His promise of more transparency and detailed Covid-19 data is crucial in lending credibility to the government’s efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Malaysia’s vaccination rate is one of the fastest in the world. It is double that of Australia, prompting an Australian MP to note that his country needs a health minister like Malaysia’s.

Khairy shone when he was Youth and Sports Minister and he delivered as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister although his friends in Umno joked that his advantage was that his predecessors had set the bar rather low.

More challenges lie ahead in the Health Ministry but will the sky be the limit for the Rembau MP?

Khairy, 45, is spoken about in Umno as “future PM material”.

“The opinion in Umno is that eventually he will be up there. My generation would like to see someone like him be given the opportunity,” said Pasir Salak Umno vice-chief Dr Faizal Tajuddin.

However, there is a sense that although Khairy is a top performing minister, his party seems somewhat less than appreciative of him.

“He is a formidable factor. He has matured, you can see he is able to deal with criticism which is crucial for politicians who plan to survive in the era of social media.

“I like how he goes down to the ground, visiting vaccination centres to see for himself and to listen,” said Dr Faizal.

The former Umno Youth chief is also less cocky and arrogant unlike the years when Umno veterans would complain that he made them feel that they belonged in Jurassic Park.

However, to move up in the government, he also has to first move up in the party.

He has not been part of the top party hierarchy since 2018 after losing in a three-way fight for the Umno presidency.

There is a lot of speculation about the post he will go for in the next Umno election.

Not having a seat in the top decision-making body of Umno is always an issue for aspiring politicians.

Khairy has allies among those from his Umno Youth days who have moved up in the party but he is not aligned to any of the big boys who wield influence such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak or Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He refused to be part of the earlier numbers game between Ahmad Zahid and Ismail Sabri. He also ignored his president’s walk-out order to bring down Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and said he had trust issues with Zahid.

The thing about Umno politics is that doing well in the public sphere does not guarantee that one will do well in the party.

He has a huge public profile but he still has to go down to get support and form alliances if he wants a place in the party.

Those impatient to see changes in Umno view Khairy as representative of the generational shift needed in Umno. He is seen as the future of Umno by some, a threat by others.

There is also the issue of where the Rembau MP will contest in the next general election.

It is evident that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Rembau division chief, is eyeing the Rembau parliamentary seat.

Khairy may have to make way and there is speculation that he may contest in Tampin, which is currently held by Datuk Hasan Bahrom.

Putrajaya is another possibility given that the incumbent MP Tengku Datuk Seri Adnan Mansor is retiring. Unfortunately, there is some sort of “inheritance politics” going on there where Tengku Adnan is grooming his son to take over.

The third option is said to be Lembah Pantai that Umno lost to PKR in 2008.

“It would be great if Khairy is able to take back the seat for Umno,” said Dr Faizal.

According to an Umno Youth politician from Kelantan, Khairy has not always had it easy. He went through hell and back after Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi stepped down as prime minister.

But Najib brought him into the Cabinet in 2013 and the rest is history.

Time is on Khairy’s side and there is no one else of his age group who stands out as much.

And as the above Kelantan politician pointed out: “Umno is like a moving stage. The politics in Umno is never stagnant. As long as Khairy survives as an MP and does well as a minister, he can find a spot in the party”.

ANN

.