POWER! UNLIMITED POWER! ‘MENACE’ UMNO IS BACK WITH A VENGEANCE – BUT WHILE HARDCORE SUPPORTERS SAY IT IS A ‘NEW HOPE’ – MANY MALAY VOTERS ARE WAITING TO KICK THEM INTO DEEP SPACE IF THEY FAIL TO PERFORM AGAIN!

Of empires and rebels

IF Umno were a Star Wars movie, which one would it be now?

The Star Wars franchise is spread across three trilogies with nine titles to choose from. If we go by the release order of the movies, the saga begins with Episode IV, A New Hope, followed by The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Then the prequels kick off with Episode I, The Phantom Menace, followed by Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Then we have the sequels of sorts, Episode VII, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and, finally, The Rise of Skywalker.

Which of the movies in this multigenerational, universe-spanning saga best describes Umno’s return to power? It depends on which side of the political divide you are on.

For Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin, it is The Phantom Menace.

“The word ‘menace’ could very much refer to Umno,” says the honorary fellow at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Centre for Policy Research and International Studies, as the party has, in his opinion, caused much disruption.

Umno supporters, Prof Mohamed Ghouse believes, would pick The Empire Strikes Back to describe their party.

“You can see that the Empire (Umno) planned to undermine the Pakatan Harapan government by using PAS and the Sheraton Move. The concept of the Empire is Umno’s hold on Malays,” he said.

“If you look at it, they are striking back, they are mustering their forces. However, right now, the Empire no longer controls the majority. They have had to combine with other forces (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, PAS and other parties and independent MPs). They can’t strike back right now without using the subsidiary forces in the coalition.”

Then there are those who would probably choose A New Hope. These would be the supporters of Umno’s court cluster, ie Umno leaders facing corruption charges, which is feeling hopeful, he said.

Opposition supporters, the professor believes, would probably pick Revenge of the Sith to describe Umno right now, as the party would be going for revenge by holding on to the power it lost to the Opposition after the last General Election, GE14.

Those who might be on the fence, Prof Mohamed Ghouse thinks that the title they’ll pick is The Return of the Jedi. The fence-sitters, he argued, are looking at the situation as Umno bringing in something new – which could happen on the condition that the party throws out the court cluster.

“For the fence-sitters, Umno has done something (in its past administration of the country) that they benefited from. They might see it as Return of the Jedi heading towards realising a new hope,” he said.

Umno’s Isham Jalil hopes his party’s return to power is like The Rise of Skywalker. Isham believes that it signals a new dawn for his party.

“I like the title. It is the rise out of the mess after the conflict. After the conflict that we have gone through the last three years, we hope something good will come out of it, and we will see muka muka baru (new faces) and a new line-up that can hopefully carry the party forward,” said the Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief,

A New Hope is probably the title that Umno supporters would pick, Isham said.

“Because I like the word ‘hope’. And most of the grassroots and Umno leaders are hoping for something good to come out of this.

“Now that Umno is holding the Prime Minister’s post, we don’t want the government to fail again.

“There is an element of hope that the Covid-19 crisis will end and the hope that the economy will recover and Umno will survive this and successfully manage the crisis and take this country and the people out of this crisis. There is a big hope for Umno, and we cannot fail,” he said.

Isham thinks Opposition supporters might use The Empire Strikes Back or Revenge of the Sith to describe Umno now.

“They might be a bit cynical about Umno getting back into power three years after GE14, so we can understand that they will be disgruntled about us getting back into power at half term and not a full term,” he said.

Isham feels a majority of people, more than 50% of the voters, are on the fence. And the fence-sitters are the voters who will determine the outcome of GE15, he said.

“They probably don’t really care as much about the party as an Umno hardcore like me. They only care about whether the government can perform or not,” he said.

“If the government performs well, then good, and that meets their expectation. But if the government doesn’t perform, they are going to punish the government – us – for that.

“Which Star Wars movie would they choose? I am not sure.”

For Bersatu leader Datuk Wan Mohd Shahrir Wan Abd Jalil, it depends on whether we regard Umno as Sith (the Empire) or Jedi (the rebels).

“I guess they are supposed to be the dark side, which is the represented by the Emperor. So all those it is fighting are the rebels (Jedi),” he said.

Wan Mohd Shahrir pointed out that Umno lost then regained its power, and he thinks the party will now try to finish off its enemies once and for all and re-establish itself as the most dominant party in Malaysia.

“But they are still dreaming of the old Umno, which, with Barisan Nasional, had a two-thirds majority in Parliament and ruled Malaysia,” he said.

“If you watch Revenge of the Sith, though, it doesn’t end well for the Empire,” he said with a laugh.

According to Wan Mohd Shahrir, Umno supporters would pick The Empire Strikes Back as they want the party to “strike back”, whereas those who support the Opposition would go for The Phantom Menace or The Force Awakens.

“Opposition supporters probably fear that Umno can become a powerful force again. And a powerful Umno would be a menace to them,” he said.

And what of his party?

The Bersatu leader chose The Rise of Skywalker to describe Bersatu.

In the final movie in the franchise, Wan Mohd Shahrir pointed out, the new Skywalker isn’t a Skywalker by blood. A Jedi whose DNA comes from the Emperor, scourge of the Rebels, actually adopts the Skywalker name.

“They strike back but it’s through the Emperor’s offspring who adopts our name, Skywalker, and that means that Umno will become Bersatu,” he said, laughing at his futuristic joke.

Which iconic Star Wars quote best explains Malaysia’s current political situation? I feel there are two that could apply depending on your political position:

In Revenge of the Sith, Darth Sidious (born Sheev Palpatine, aka the Emperor) ominously declares: “Power! Unlimited power!”

In A New Hope, ultimate Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi reminds: “Remember, the Force will be with you, always.”

ANN

.