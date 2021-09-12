PAKATAN AGREES TO ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘REFORMS’ OFFER – CALLS FOR ADDITIONAL RM45 BIL FISCAL INJECTION, INTEREST EXEMPTIONS FOR B40 & M40 GROUPS – EVEN AS DAILY DEATH TOLL HITS A SHOCK 592

PH agrees to ‘reforms’ pact with the govt

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the government, subject to some fine tuning.

This comes after opposition leaders met this afternoon to discuss the reforms proposed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which included, among others, a 10-year term limit for the prime minister, the introduction of an anti-party hopping law and involving opposition members in the National Recovery Council.

In a statement, the PH presidential council said the agreement was made on the basis of saving the lives and preserving the livelihoods of the people.

“Let us mobilise our strength to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and overcome the economic recession that is plaguing our country.”

The PH presidential council added that the leaders had discussed a number of political reforms in addition to those offered by the prime minister, such as improving the implementation of lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening judicial independence, and carrying out parliamentary reforms.

“PH is of the view that an additional fiscal injection of RM45 billion should be made to the RM65 billion Covid-19 Fund which currently has only RM8.6 billion left to address the pandemic and provide financial assistance to the people.

“In addition, there should be an exemption on interest payments on the moratorium on bank loans for the B40 and M40 groups,” the council said.

The PH presidential council is made up of opposition leader and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

On Friday, Ismail had also proposed that the opposition leader be provided the same remuneration and resources as a minister, and that an equal number of opposition and government representatives be appointed to parliamentary select committees, and bipartisan negotiations conducted on draft legislation brought to the Dewan Rakyat.

His offers mirrored those made by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, who extended the reforms to the opposition in his last days in office in an attempt to bolster his support. The opposition turned him down at the time. With his majority already in question, Muhyiddin resigned just three days later. FMT

592 deaths yesterday take Covid toll past 20,000

MALAYSIA reported a record 592 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, 360 of them in Selangor alone, pushing the death toll to 20,419.

The daily death figure was issued by 1.30am today. Of the total, 88 were dead on arrival, with Kedah accounting for 33 of them.

The previous highest daily death toll was on August 26, when 393 deaths were recorded.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said last Monday that the high daily death numbers were due to a backlog in reporting fatalities.

“There is a long backlog of death cases as we need to confirm if the deceased really did di due to Covid-19. These deaths did not happen over 24 hours,” he said in Kota Kinabalu

Malaysia has seen daily cases hover around the 20,000 mark these past month despite the high vaccination rate, and daily deaths have gone exceeded 200.

According to the Health Ministry, Selangor topped the daily death toll with 360 fatalities, two of which were dead on arrival.

Sabah was next with 53 deaths, 20 of which were DOA, followed by Kedah with 49 (33), Perak 28 (4), Penang 27 (8), Negri Sembilan 14 (4), Kelantan 11 (3), Johor 10 (7),

Sarawak 10 (3), Malacca 9 (1), Kuala Lumpur 8 (1), Pahang 6 (1), Terengganu 6 (1), and Perlis 1.

Only the federal territories of Labuan and Putrajaya did not log any coronavirus deaths. TMI

