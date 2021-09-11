‘I HELP YOU, YOU HELP ME’ – AGAIN? SO WHAT IF THE PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY ANOTHER UNNECESSARY SALARY? AHMAD MASLAN PROPOSES PLAN TO HAVE EXTRA ONE DEPUTY SPEAKER – PAVING WAY FOR OPPOSITION CANDIDATE & ONE FROM EAST MALAYSIA, WHILE KICKING OUT BERSATU’S RASHID – ISN’T IT BETTER TO JUST KICK OUT SPEAKER AZHAR – AND VOTE IN NEW SPEAKER & 2 DEPUTIES

Ahmad Maslan suggests having 3 deputy speakers, one from opposition

PARLIAMENT should consider having three Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers, with the third representing the opposition, Ahmad Maslan said today.

He also said that one of the three deputy speakers should be a representative from East Malaysia.

“Another deputy speaker post should be created, the third post reserved for a representative from the opposition.

“Meanwhile, one should preferably be from Sabah or Sarawak,” Ahmad said in a statement today.

The Umno secretary-general has been nominated by the government for the post of deputy speaker in Parliament.

It comes after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said on August 23.

Ahmad’s nomination was confirmed by fellow Umno member and Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

Ahmad is currently standing trial for money laundering and providing a false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over RM2 million he received from former prime minister Najib Razak in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that he supports Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s efforts to introduce parliamentary and governance reforms.

Yesterday, Ismail put forth seven offers for parliamentary transformation and governance reform, which include limiting the tenure of the prime minister to 10 years and the tabling of an anti-party hopping bill.

He is also offering to give ministerial status to the opposition leader.

Besides this, Ahmad suggested giving a monthly allocation of RM5,000, amounting to RM60,000 per year, to opposition and independent MPs to manage service centres in their respective constituencies.

“The allocation is estimated to be sufficient for the allowance of two staff and the rent of an office,” he said.

Among other things, he suggested that the daily parliamentary sittings be extended an hour, finishing at 6.30pm instead of 5.30pm, giving ample time for MPs to debate.

He added that the Minister’s Question Time should also be increased to 40 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He also suggested giving more minutes for MPs’ speeches on important policies, and said if necessary to extend sessions till late to meet the requirement. TMI

Ahmad Maslan proposes plan that paves way for Nga, could get rid of Rashid