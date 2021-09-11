‘I HELP YOU, YOU HELP ME’ – AGAIN? SO WHAT IF THE PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY ANOTHER UNNECESSARY SALARY? AHMAD MASLAN PROPOSES PLAN TO HAVE EXTRA ONE DEPUTY SPEAKER – PAVING WAY FOR OPPOSITION CANDIDATE & ONE FROM EAST MALAYSIA, WHILE KICKING OUT BERSATU’S RASHID – ISN’T IT BETTER TO JUST KICK OUT SPEAKER AZHAR – AND VOTE IN NEW SPEAKER & 2 DEPUTIES

Ahmad Maslan suggests having 3 deputy speakers, one from opposition

PARLIAMENT should consider having three Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers, with the third representing the opposition, Ahmad Maslan said today.

He also said that one of the three deputy speakers should be a representative from East Malaysia.

“Another deputy speaker post should be created, the third post reserved for a representative from the opposition.

“Meanwhile, one should preferably be from Sabah or Sarawak,” Ahmad said in a statement today.

It comes after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said on August 23.

Ahmad’s nomination was confirmed by fellow Umno member and Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

Ahmad is currently standing trial for money laundering and providing a false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over RM2 million he received from former prime minister Najib Razak in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that he supports Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s efforts to introduce parliamentary and governance reforms.

Yesterday, Ismail put forth seven offers for parliamentary transformation and governance reform, which include limiting the tenure of the prime minister to 10 years and the tabling of an anti-party hopping bill.

He is also offering to give ministerial status to the opposition leader.

Besides this, Ahmad suggested giving a monthly allocation of RM5,000, amounting to RM60,000 per year, to opposition and independent MPs to manage service centres in their respective constituencies.

“The allocation is estimated to be sufficient for the allowance of two staff and the rent of an office,” he said.

Among other things, he suggested that the daily parliamentary sittings be extended an hour, finishing at 6.30pm instead of 5.30pm, giving ample time for MPs to debate.

He added that the Minister’s Question Time should also be increased to 40 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He also suggested giving more minutes for MPs’ speeches on important policies, and said if necessary to extend sessions till late to meet the requirement. TMI

Ahmad Maslan proposes plan that paves way for Nga, could get rid of Rashid

Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan has come up with a 20-point manifesto on parliamentary reforms in his bid to become the new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

It proposes a possible win-win solution that could entice the opposition not to block his election bid.

Among others, it includes a proposal to create a third deputy speaker post to be filled by the opposition while suggesting an East Malaysian rep take over one of the existing two deputy speaker posts.

It also signals a plan to replace Bersatu’s Rashid Hasnon as deputy speaker with an East Malaysian candidate.

The offer is an interesting one as the opposition is frustrated with Rashid, who had defected from PKR last year, for blocking attempts to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

The Umno secretary-general’s proposals came after Nga outlined a 10-point plan on reforming Parliament in his bid to become deputy speaker.

Ahmad’s 20 points are:

  1. Providing all MPs with a research officer to help research policies, speeches, and questions in relation to their Dewan Rakyat duties.

  2. Updating standing orders so they’re up to date and more relevant to current needs.

  3. Creating a third deputy speaker post specifically for the opposition, while one of the other deputy speakers should be from Sabah or Sarawak.

  4. Parliament becomes actively involved in educating the public about democracy through seminars, forums, exhibits, dialogues, visits, and engagement.

  5. Creating a Parliament student programme for Form 4 to Form 6 students as an addition to the Youth Parliament and Varsity Student Parliament programmes – with women participation encouraged.

  6. Extending Dewan Rakyat sessions by one hour to end at 6.30pm, giving MPs more room to debate. Minister Question Time sessions to be extended to 40 minutes from the current 30 minutes.

  7. Extending oral question session by one hour, and ensuring 12-15 oral questions get to be answered in the two hours by limiting each question to 8-10 minutes.

  8. Ensuring MPs get to debate important policies for at least 20-30 minutes – such as royal addresses and constitutional amendments – and extending the Dewan Rakyat session to night time to fulfil this.

  9. Bills must be given to MPs at least five days in advance before it is debated.

  10. An allocation of RM40,000 per year to opposition and independent MPs to run their service centres.

  11. Holding ministry open days in Parliament to allow MPs to meet with ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general and directors-general.

  12. Additional time for special chambers sessions each day in the evening.

  13. Social media and communications training for MPs and their staff.

  14. Creating more Parliament Select Committees on matters such as education, religion, social, labour, housing, income, health, and the environment.

  15. Supporting the government’s Parliament transformation plan as announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

  16. All MPs get special allocations to hold townhall sessions with the public and stakeholders.

  17. A small attendance allowance for select committee members.

  18. Dialogue sessions with mainstream media that involve both government backbenchers and the opposition.

  19. Better manners during debates so Parliament is not seen as a political circus.

  20. Reviving the Parliamentary Services Act.  MKINI

.

 

