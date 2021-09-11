EVEN AT MOSQUE – VIP JUMPS QUEUE TO PRAY! PMO TO PROVE VIDEO OF ‘KAYANGAN’ OR ‘VIP’ CLUSTER

PM’s dept to probe video of VIP allegedly jumping queue at mosque

THE Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is investigating a video that has been widely circulated since yesterday showing a VIP allegedly jumping the queue at a mosque to perform the Friday prayer.

Deputy Minister Ahmad Marzuk Shaary stressed that all worshippers should be treated equally, adding that the ‘kayangan’ (VIP) cluster should not exist at mosques.

He said mosque management should use their discretion and not submit to the whim of certain groups, adding that the department is waiting for the explanation on the matter by the relevant mosque.

“Even I will queue when at the mosque, the most important thing is (worshippers) should come early to get a spot,” he added.

He said this to reporters after attending a programme hosted by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia and Bank Islam to distribute food baskets and cash donations to 25 rickshaw drivers at Dataran Muhammadi in Kota Baru today.

The video drew attention and criticism from netizens questioning the obvious discrimination between dignitaries and ordinary people.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Marzuk said the department would continue to update the standard operating procedure (SOP) involving the attendance in mosques from time to time, adding that currently, the number of worshippers allowed to attend prayers is still limited.

“However, the government views this matter seriously and we will renew the SOP when necessary.

“The Covid-19 infection rate is also one of the considerations… (in renewing) the SOP to allow more worshippers to perform prayers at mosques, but the most important thing now is for the country to reach herd immunity first to curb the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

– Bernama

