NOT SO FAST! GUAN ENG TELLS ‘TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT’ ISMAIL SABRI – INDEED, PM NEEDS TO UP HIS GAME – WHERE’S THE RM45 BIL ECONOMIC TURNAROUND PLAN & COVID-19 SET PLAN – BUT PERHAPS WITHOUT ANY ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ HANGING OVER HIM, ISMAIL HAS NO INTEREST TO OUTLINE BETTER OR MORE ‘REFORMS’ THAN MUHYIDDIN

“The seven political reforms outlined by Ismail Sabri yesterday are based on what was offered by the failed former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a last-ditch effort to save his government but was rejected by the opposition as untrustworthy.

“As the new prime minister and to show his sincerity and commitment that he is serious about implementing these reforms, Ismail Sabri must do substantially better than his predecessor, particularly reforms in the economy and public healthcare,” Lim said in a statement.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced his proposed reforms , including the tabling of an anti-party hopping law, expediting the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18, limiting the prime minister’s term to 10 years as well as equal treatment of opposition MPs on policy engagement and allocations.

Apart from seeking expanded reforms, Lim stressed that they must also be bound by a timeline.

He said only a joint reform in politics, economy and healthcare can there be a “united focus to win the battle against Covid-19 and rescue the beleaguered economy to save lives and livelihoods”.

Among others, Lim also wants an RM45 billion Economic Turnaround Plan and the waiver of interest during the bank loan moratorium period.

He is also seeking a National Covid-19 Set Plan as the battle against the pandemic moves from containment to mitigation.

“A full reopening of the economy will require a combination of both accelerated vaccination to achieve herd immunity and implementation of a mass test screening of Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support plus vaccination (FTTIS+V) as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as ensure our hospitals and health services are fully manned and funded with sufficient ICU beds, medicines, and facilities to care for sick patients.

“The survival rates of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals must be equal or near the levels in private hospitals,” he said.

The new government, with a four seat-majority, is seeking to maintain more cordial ties with the opposition.

By offering the reforms, the government hopes it can help bolster political stability.

