NO KLEPTOCRATS – BUT AS USUAL ‘HYPOCRITE’ BERSATU TALKS ROT! ‘THEY CANNOT BE IN PLACES WHERE THEY SHOULDN’T BE UNTIL THEY CLEAR THEIR NAMES,’ SCREAMS WAN SAIFUL AMID TALK OF NAJIB BECOMING ECONOMIC ADVISER – YET BERSATU WORKS HAND IN GLOVE WITH BUNG MOKTAR – HAS BUNG & WIFE BEEN CLEARED OF THEIR CORRUPTION CHARGES YET?

Bersatu consistent about rejecting kleptocrats, info chief says

BERSATU has consistently rejected kleptocrats in the government, said its information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan, as speculation mounts up that former prime minister Najib Razak would be appointed as an economic adviser to the prime minister.

He said that, while those who are embroiled in court cases could not be prevented from supporting the government, they could not be involved in administrative matters.

Wan Saiful said that is until they can clear their names legally according to the law, through the national legal system they could not be involved with the administration.

“There is a difference between those who want to support us. We can’t stop them. In fact, we invite all parties to support our efforts.

“But to place them in places where they shouldn’t be, cannot be done until they have cleared their names. Until today, we have not done it. We are consistent about this,” he said on Agenda Awani last night.

Wan Saiful did not mention any names, but was alluding to the ‘court clusters’ that involves Najib, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several other Umno leaders.

He said the spirit (of rejecting kleptocrats) continues to be carried along in Perikatan Nasional (PN) until today, so that no compromise is given to those who try to inject elements of kleptocracy and corruption into the administration.

Their stance, Wan Saiful said, has been closely held since the inception of Bersatu when the party was formed by the country’s former top leader who was sacked for opposing corrupt practices.

“Our leaders, in the early stages, such as Muhyiddin Yassin, were willing to lose the post of deputy prime minister and deputy president of Umno to ensure this country is governed by the principles of integrity and good governance.

“This is proof that we are really serious about this struggle to make our country clean.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

