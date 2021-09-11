MALAYSIA GOES ONE FULL CIRCLE – NAJIB’S ‘YOU HELP ME, I HELP YOU’ IS BACK! ‘SUCCESSIVE MALAY PMS HAVE FAILED TO DO THE RIGHT THING. WHEN WILL THEY START TO INSPIRE THE RAKYAT WITH PROPER POLICIES, COMPETENT PEOPLE & GOOD GOVERNANCE?

Are we back to You Help Me, I Help You?

Malaysia is a mess because the government is held to ransom by our Malay political masters and elites.

When Ismail Sabri Yaakob met former prime minister Najib Razak, on Sept 7, he updated his Facebook post with information that their discussions were focused on Najib helping him revive the economy and control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail said, “Najib is committed to contributing time, energy, and ideas as a team for the sake of Keluarga Malaysia.”

One imagines family members to consist of people who support, and love you, whom you can confide in, and trust.

Najib was convicted and sentenced to jail in July last year on seven charges of misappropriation involving RM42 million in funds linked to SRC International. He is on bail pending his appeal.

Since when do people knowingly accept kleptocrats to be part of the family? This version of Ismail’s “Keluarga Malaysia” sounds more like Keluarga Umno-Baru, which comprises kleptocrats.

A week ago, Ismail appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as the chairman of the National Recovery Council with the status of minister.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Mohd Zuki Ali, claimed that the government was confident with Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead a national recovery strategy.

Why reward failure?

Aren’t any of them aware that the rakyat has no confidence in Muhyiddin’s performance? Under him, the economy failed and the pandemic became worse.

Don’t our leaders understand that the choice for the best person for the job should be based on merit, not race? Muhyiddin does not fill us with confidence. Why reward failure with important positions in government? Is Ismail insecure and lacking confidence?

Umno-Baru should have tried to improve the party’s image instead of making it a laughing stock again. When Ismail endorsed Najib, he lowered the credibility of Umno-Baru.

Reinstating both Muhyiddin and Najib just shows the rakyat that bribery and corruption and the exploitation of the people for political self-gain have returned.

Do our leaders not realise the trauma that the rakyat will undergo?

Muhyiddin failed to control the spread of the pandemic in Malaysia but is now involved in the NRC. Are we short of talented professionals in Malaysia to do what is right for the nation?

Another comeback kid

Is Ismail unable to tell the difference between right and wrong?

Will Najib be invited to revive the economy before long, to be followed by the next step of staging a comeback in the political arena?

Najib almost bankrupted the nation, was involved in the 1MDB scandal, and is now going to be hailed as the former PM who will aid the nation’s recovery.

Is Ismail not aware of the damage he will do to Malaysia’s name? Does he not care for the rakyat’s feelings about being betrayed? Najib was proven guilty and convicted in a court of law. What is so difficult to understand about this?

Successive Malay PMs have failed to do the right thing. When will they start to inspire the rakyat with proper policies, competent people, and good governance?

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.