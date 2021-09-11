‘I WILL BE BACK’ – MUHYIDDIN SIGNALS HE WON’T CEDE WAY TO ISMAIL SABRI AT GE15 – ‘AT THAT TIME, PN & I AS ITS CHAIRMAN WILL MAKE A COMEBACK’ – BUT GOD ONLY KNOWS WHEN GE15 WILL BE WITH UMNO-PN WORSENING INSTEAD OF MANAGING THE COVID-19 CRISIS!

Muhyiddin vows to lead Bersatu, Perikatan ‘comeback’ in the next general election

KUALA LUMPUR — Ousted prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today he will lead Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to make a comeback and lead Putrajaya in the next general election.

At his party’s fifth anniversary, Muhyiddin said his discussions with Bersatu MPs and the leaders of PN components PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan as well as the top leaders of partners GPS and PBS had led to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob being nominated as his successor.

“With that, Bersatu and the component parties of the Perikatan Nasional will continue to be in the government to continue the efforts to restore the country until a time when elections can be held safely and the mandate is returned to the people to elect a new government.

“At that time, the PN and I as its chairman will be taking part in the elections. God willing, with God’s permission and the support of the people, we will make a comeback,” he said in his first live event after resigning from the post last month.

The current PN government is led by Umno, which had pulled its support for Muhyiddin leading to the fall of Malaysia’s shortest-serving administration, before it returned to power.

Muhyiddin said until the next election, all party members must make preparations to strengthen the party and not quarrel with each other.

He also said the party must also forge unity with PN parties as well as “friendly partner parties” in the upcoming election such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) which is not part of PN but had worked with them.

“Our policy is that we cannot be alone in facing elections.

“We need the support of the component parties of the PN and our other partner parties to win elections and form a government,” he said.

Muhyiddin who resigned in August after losing command of the majority in Parliament also took the opportunity to defend himself with his decision in resigning and supporting Ismail.

He said he did it to avoid continuous volatile political instability and blocked a Pakatan Harapan government which would make Bersatu the opposition.

Among the guests who attended the event today were Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

MALAY MAIL

.