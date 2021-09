As Mr Sabri proudly poses next to a convicted criminal who stole billions from his country one might like to think the ‘contribution to the economic recovery’ might come from the RM117 million in cash that his government just saw fit to return to the kleptocrat after the un-explained loot was discovered hidden in his flat.

However, any of that which Najib surrenders as part of his deal with PN/UMNO to let him off the hook in return for keeping them in power will go to party coffers. Voters must continue to reach into their own pensions to survive this pandemic with the usual promises of RM50 come election time.

How much further will this government be prepared to go in order to disgrace Malaysia?

Najib meets PM to discuss ‘contribution to economic recovery’!

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is prepared to contribute towards Malaysia’s economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. He said this following an hour-long meeting with Najib yesterday, at which he said they discussed economic challenges both inside and outside the country, including strategies to fight the pandemic. “Najib is committed to contributing time, energy and ideas as a team for the sake of Keluarga Malaysia,” the prime minister said in a Facebook post last night.

SARAWAK REPORT

