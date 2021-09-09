ANWAR KEEPS AMINUDDIN AS N. SEMBILAN MB – AND STATE PKR CHIEF – BUT IS THE ROW REALLY OVER?

Negeri Sembilan PKR row resolved, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The political ‘crisis’ afflicting the Negeri Sembilan PKR leadership has been resolved, says party president Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the state chapter’s leadership, Anwar said Aminuddin Harun will remain as the Negeri Sembilan PKR chairman, adding that the rest of the leadership have agreed to continue working with him.

“They gave a clear commitment to work together as a team, but there were some decisions on adjustments in terms of leadership of the political bureau and membership.

“These things have been decided and the concerns of some of the branch leaders will be taken into account, which is normal,” he said.

Anwar also said there was no issue with Aminuddin’s position as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, adding that the topic was not even brought up during the meeting today.

The Port Dickson MP said the meeting discussed requests for Aminuddin to pay more attention to the party and division’s needs, as well as to strengthen its election machinery in facing the 15th general election (GE15).

“Their concerns were about how to ensure the party’s programmes and machinery can be strengthened. We will consider some of these views and I asked Aminuddin to remain as the state chairman.

“I think issues were raised because their (the members’) focus is the party. The menteri besar has to take care of the state and its governance.

“The points of some exco members and party leaders is that the focus on party machinery is also important and needs to be addressed. I think we all reached a consensus on that.”

Last Sunday, a group of state PKR leaders, led by information chief Yusof Tapar said a leadership change was needed to ensure the party stayed relevant and that the state chief had failed to carry out plans to woo voters.

They claimed Aminuddin was not trying to strengthen Pakatan Harapan in the state ahead of GE15.

Yusof has since been sacked from his post for reportedly attempting to oust the menteri besar, with his dismissal letter signed by Aminuddin himself.

He remains a PKR member and has pledged his loyalty to the party. FMT

Aminuddin remains as Negri PKR chief, says Anwar

SEREMBAN: Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will continue to serve as Negri Sembilan PKR chief, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The PKR president said this was the consensus reached following a two-hour meeting with several state party leaders here. “Aminuddin’s position as Mentri Besar was not raised as all present were in support of this. “What was discussed was Aminuddin should give more focus to strengthening divisions in the state and the party election machinery so we are ready to face the coming general election,” he said. Anwar said all those who attended the meeting Mentri Besar’s official residence here on Thursday (Sept 9), including four state PKR assemblymen, division and branch leaders, were given an opportunity to voice their views. He said they agreed to commit to work as a team and put aside whatever differences they have. “There were also some adjustments in terms of leadership of political and membership bureaus so Aminuddin can carry out his duties better as mentri besar and state party chief,” he said. Anwar also said he was aware of moves to undermine Aminuddin’s leadership. “The MB has to take care of the state and make sure proper governance is being observed. “Therefore, after taking their views into consideration, we reached a consensus that the party machinery is also important and this needs to be addressed,” he said. Anwar also acknowledged he had received letters from some party leaders asking for Aminuddin to be removed as state party chief, but said a few of these letters had since been withdrawn. On Sunday (Sept 5), a group of PKR members had, among others, alleged that Aminuddin had failed to strengthen the party both at division and branch levels, which could adversely affect party performance in the coming general election. In a statement issued using the state PKR Information letterhead, they also claimed that he had failed to make the party the dominant member of the state government. The following day, four state PKR assemblymen – Datuk M. Ravi (Sri Tanjung), Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek (Ampangan), Datuk Ismail Ahmad (Labu) and Datuk Michael Yek (Chuah) – urged Anwar to step in and resolve problems in the state leadership. Ravi, who is also state legislative assembly deputy speaker, said some party members had proposed for Aminuddin to focus on running the state administration and for someone else to take over as state party chief. In response, Aminuddin denied claims that he deliberately failed to meet party grassroots or organise activities in recent months, explaining that it was because of Covid-19 restrictions. On Wednesday (Sept 8), Aminuddin removed Yusof Tapar as Negri PKR information chief for making a public statement on internal party matters. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

.