‘WE WERE ALWAYS SHORTCHANGED BY YOU’ – GPS TICKS OFF ‘ALWAYS UNFAIR’ MAHATHIR – INDEED IF SARAWAK & SABAH, JUST LIKE THE ETHNIC CHINESE & INDIANS, MANAGED TO PROSPER – IT IS DUE TO THEIR OWN RESILENCE TO OVERCOME THE OBSTACLES THROWN AT THEM BY DR M & HIS ILK

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has held former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad responsible for the rise of “Sarawakians for Sarawak” sentiment in the Borneo state.

GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi claimed Mahathir had short-changed Sarawak, which resulted in the rise of regionalism.

“Mahathir has expressed regret that some people had brought up ideas like ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ and ‘Sabah for Sabahans’.

“He said there’s no need for such sentiment. He may be right, but he must also realise why the sentiment had gained traction,” he said.

“We were always shortchanged by Mahathir,” he told Malaysiakini.

In an interview with Great People Television on Facebook Live yesterday, Mahathir has expressed regret that some people had brought up ideas like “Sarawak for Sarawakians” and “Sabah for Sabahans”, and said they need to think of themselves as Malaysians first.

He was quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying both states were poor but became richer than other states in the peninsula after the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

During his first stint as premier, Alexander said Mahathir had neglected Sarawak from the aspects of development, rights, public fund and autonomy.

The Kapit MP added that Mahathir rarely visited Sarawak during his 22-year tenure.

“When he returned to Putrajaya as premier again, he was also unfair to Sarawak. The state is as large as the peninsula, but there was only one minister and one deputy minister from Sarawak (in his cabinet),” he said.

“Mahathir could have appointed (leaders) from Sarawak as senators and named them as minister or deputy ministers,” added Alexander.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad

During Pakatan Harapan’s 22-month rule, Selangau MP Baru Bian was the only Dayak minister while DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen was the only deputy minister from Sarawak.

Under Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, GPS was given one senior minister, three ministers and three deputy ministers posts.

Alexander also said Sarawakians were rarely appointed to the top level of the civil services, including the security forces.

He noted that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration had allocated five percent sales tax on petroleum and petroleum products for Sarawak, and also granted Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) the same status as Shell and Petron companies.

He pointed out that the growing regionalism was also fuelled by the non-stop politicking in the past three years, which saw the Harapan administration ousted and later a change of premier after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for Muhyiddin Yassin last month.

“It made us Sarawakian (politicians) feel more confident that we are doing things better as we do not want to quarrel like those in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

“Our leaders may have political differences, but we are still very decent, very organised and very proper.

“We feel that we are even better than the senior politicians heading whatever peninsula-based parties. We just focus on the people and our works and we are not causing the political mess,” he said.

“So, don’t blame us for having this Sarawak for Sarawakians sentiment,” said Alexander, who is also PBB secretary-general.

“Please understand the thinking of Sarawakians because we want to protect what we think is still beautiful in Sarawak from being dragged down by all this politicking,” added Alexander.

MKINI

