‘GOVT OF THIEVES’ IS BACK – IF CONVICTED NAJIB GIVEN A POST IN ISMAIL SABRI’S ADMINISTRATION! ‘OF COURSE, IT GIVES A NEGATIVE VIEW. MOREOVER IT IS CONSIDERED AN UMNO GOVT WITH THE PARTY HOLDING IMPORTANT MINISTRIES’

The government will face negative perception if former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is given a position in the administration, said political analysts.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Professor Azmi Hassan said this is because the government will be seen as a unit that still highlights political leaders with liabilities.

“It will give a negative impression, not only towards Umno but the government as well, who will be seen as wanting to promote the old people who have liabilities despite their level of experience.

“So for groups that are really looking for weapons to suppress Umno, this is the golden opportunity – it will be quite easy to use as an attack against Umno,” he told Malaysiakini.

He said this when asked to comment on Umno Veterans’ Club secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub’s call for Najib to be given a role in the government, similar to Muhyiddin Yassin who was appointed the National Recovery Council (NRC) chairperson.

Mustapha reasoned that, on top of Najib’s experience, it was also in the spirit of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s “Malaysian Family” concept.

Meanwhile, Jamaie Hamil from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia said if the call was made based on Najib’s experience as the former prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s name could also be suggested.

“Of course, it can give a negative view of the government, moreover it is considered an Umno government with the party holding important ministries.

“And if Najib was proposed based on his position as former prime minister, why not also give Dr Mahathir a role?” he said again.

On Sept 4, the government announced Muhyiddin’s appointment as the head of the NRC – which was reminiscent of his previous role.

This caused more uproar than praise among the rakyat.

However, both Azmi and Jamaie agreed that there would be some political benefits if Najib, who is Pekan MP, contributed to the NRC.

Azmi said the appointment would to some extent gain support from Umno grassroots who still valued Najib’s experience as a former national leader.

“But if you want to compare, the negative effects are deeper because those who are cynical towards Umno can use this as a weapon to say Umno does not want to change,” he said.

On the positive side, Jamaie said Najib was experienced and has been in the government for a long time, having been the Pahang MB and holding various ministries over the years including finance, defence, and education.

“His experience may bring benefit to the country, similar to the role given to Muhyiddin.

“Maybe he can help in improving the country’s economy,” he added.

Azmi said, however, taking into account the court cases involving Najib and the confidence vote during the next Parliament sitting, the new government should not be dragged down by things like this

“At the present moment, there is no need for him to be officially appointed, even if some believe that Najib – who has extensive experience – can help the government,” he said, adding that Najib could still contribute his opinion on the country’s recovery process in Parliament.

MKINI

.