MURDER! BERSATU MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING CONDO GUARD – ‘IT’S AN UNFORTUNATE DEATH & JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED’

AHMAD Noor Azhar Muhammad has been charged with murder over the death of condominium security guard S. Thava Sagayam who eventually died from injuries sustained in the December incident.

The 33-year-old was charged at the Ipoh magistrates’ court this morning under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Azhar, who is a Bersatu Youth member, is accused of murdering the 64-year-old Thava between 8am and 9.30am on the seventh floor of Menara Majestic in Jalan C.M. Yusuff, Ipoh on December 29.

No plea was recorded from Azhar, after the murder charge was read to him before magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus today.

He was previously charged under Section 335 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Police on August 31 reclassified the case to murder when Thava died.

It was reported that the accused had attacked Thava after he refused to allow Azhar’s son to use the swimming pool, which was closed.

Thava was hospitalised after the attack and underwent eight surgeries on his head.

A post-mortem showed he died from a lung infection, but his family maintained that his health deteriorated over the months as a result of the attack.

His family had uploaded a video of Thava being severely beaten.

Ipoh Barat MP M. Kula Segaran, who was present in court, says the family of S. Thava Sagayam is satisfied that a murder charge has been brought against the attacker. – Picture courtesy of S. Thava Sagayam’s family, September 9, 2021.

Azhar was represented by lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein.

Deputy public prosecutor Azalina Rashid requested a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the initial charge that was brought under Section 335 of the Penal Code.

Ipoh Barat MP M. Kula Segaran was also present in court, holding a watching brief on behalf of Thava’s family.

When met outside the court, Kula said the family is satisfied that a murder charge has been brought against the attacker.

“Let the due process of the law take place, and we will assist the wife in any way possible.

“Is an unfortunate death, and justice must be served,” he said.

Thava’s wife, E. Philomena who was also present in court did not speak to the media.

The case is set for mention on October 18.

