FINALLY – BADLY-HIT KL & PUTRAJAYA TO HOBBLE INTO PHASE 2 FROM FRIDAY

KL, Putrajaya to enter Phase 2 from Friday

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will move into Phase 2 of the national recovery plan on Friday, federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim said.

Additionally, he said the federal territory of Labuan will soon be opened up through a green bubble programme similar to the one in force in Langkawi.

News portal Wilayahku reported that during a press conference today, Shahidan also reminded the community to continue abiding by the government’s SOPs.

His announcement comes less than a week after he expressed hope that Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would be able to move into Phase 2 in light of high vaccination rates and declining cases.

“However, the decision is up to MKN (National Security Council),” he had told reporters then, after chairing a federal territories Covid-19 coordination and management centre (CCMC) meeting.

At the time, he said the CCMC would recommend further SOP relaxations to MKN to prepare for an eventual transition and help ailing businesses.

According to the latest statistics from the Covid-19 vaccine supply access guarantee special committee, 97.8% of the adult population in the Klang Valley have been fully vaccinated. FMT

Covid-19 (Sep 8): 19,733 new cases, record in Penang, 361 deaths

The Health Ministry today reported 19,733 new daily Covid-19 cases.

Penang (2,474) reached a new record today. Hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients has also been trending up, despite 49.4 percent of its population being vaccinated. [see vaccination chart below] Hospital bed use for Covid-19 patients in Penang has reached 109 percent – the highest in the country – while intensive care bed use is 93.2 percent. [see hospitalisation chart below] In Sarawak (3,100), the authorities said 99.87 percent of new cases involved patients in Category 1 or 2 (no symptoms or mild symptoms). However, Health Ministry data shows that hospitalisation is still on a 14-day uptrend. Hospital bed use by Covid-19 patients Negeri Sembilan has dropped 70.9 percent since peaking on July 31. As of yesterday, the R-naught for the country is 0.95. A R-naught of less than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was slowing down. The R-naught for the Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan have all fallen below 0.90. Regions where the R-naught is more than 1.00 are Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Sarawak, Perlis and Penang, Malacca and Johor. The number of active cases have continued trend downwards today the intensive care bed use is dropping slowly over the past month. Active cases: 248,673

Patients in ICU: 904*

Intubated: 430* New cases by states Sarawak (3,100)

Selangor (2,989)

Penang (2,474)

Sabah (2,067)

Johor (1,867)

Kedah (1,564)

Kelantan (1,471)

Perak (1,319)

Terengganu (904)

Pahang (700)

Kuala Lumpur (537)

Malacca (375)

Negeri Sembilan (256)

Perlis (74)

Putrajaya (29)

Labuan (7) Deaths The Health Ministry reported another 361 deaths attributed to Covid-19 today, bringing the national death toll to 19,163. MKINI

