FINALLY – BADLY-HIT KL & PUTRAJAYA TO HOBBLE INTO PHASE 2 FROM FRIDAY

Penang (2,474) reached a new record today. Hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients has also been trending up, despite 49.4 percent of its population being vaccinated. [see vaccination chart below]
Hospital bed use for Covid-19 patients in Penang has reached 109 percent – the highest in the country – while intensive care bed use is 93.2 percent. [see hospitalisation chart below]
In Sarawak (3,100), the authorities said 99.87 percent of new cases involved patients in Category 1 or 2 (no symptoms or mild symptoms). However, Health Ministry data shows that hospitalisation is still on a 14-day uptrend.
As of yesterday, the R-naught for the country is 0.95. A R-naught of less than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was slowing down.
The R-naught for the Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan have all fallen below 0.90.
Regions where the R-naught is more than 1.00 are Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Sarawak, Perlis and Penang, Malacca and Johor.
The number of active cases have continued trend downwards today the intensive care bed use is dropping slowly over the past month.
- Active cases: 248,673
- Patients in ICU: 904*
- Intubated: 430*
Sarawak (3,100)
Selangor (2,989)
Penang (2,474)
Sabah (2,067)
Johor (1,867)
Kedah (1,564)
Kelantan (1,471)
Perak (1,319)
Terengganu (904)
Pahang (700)
Kuala Lumpur (537)
Malacca (375)
Negeri Sembilan (256)
Perlis (74)
Putrajaya (29)
Labuan (7)
Deaths
The Health Ministry reported another 361 deaths attributed to Covid-19 today, bringing the national death toll to 19,163. MKINI