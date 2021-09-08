OMEN OR NOT, THE ‘GRIM REAPER’ APPEARS IN TROUBLED MALAYSIA – SCYTHE-SWINGING MAN GOES AMOK ON TOP OF POLICE CAR IN GOPENG

Scythe-swinging shirtless man goes amok on top of police car in Gopeng

IPOH: A video of a shirtless man standing on top of a police car while wildly swinging a scythe has gone viral.

In the 43-second clip, the man was also seen holding a machete and screaming at policemen, who had him surrounded.

The man was overwhelmed by policemen after firemen sprayed the man off the police car with their high-pressure hose.

Perak police chief Datuk Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the incident occurred in front of the Gopeng police station on Wednesday (Sept 8) at about 8am.

Comm Mior Faridalathrash said the 61-year-old man had ridden into the police station on a motorcycle and brandished the weapons in front of the policemen on duty.

“The police officers tried to calm the man down and also called for back-up to prevent any untoward incident.

“The man then exited the police station onto Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur, but was blocked off by policemen who were standing by,” he said.

“The man then climbed on top of a police mobile vehicle that was used to stop the public from entering the vicinity and swung the machete and scythe around to prevent policemen from getting close,” he added.

Comm Mior Faridalathrash said the man was tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

“He also has 16 prior offences on his criminal record, including for drugs.

“The case will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act, Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Ordinance and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he added.

ANN

