‘YOU OBEY YOUR BROTHER – BUT DEFY THE KING!’ GUAN ENG TICKS OF SPEAKER AZHAR FOR ‘OVERRIDING’ THE AGONG’S DECREE – ON THE BASIS OF HIS AG BROTHER’S ADVICE

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has been urged to explain why the vote of confidence on the prime minister and election of his replacement was not on the Dewan Rakyat agenda.

In a statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said Azhar and the Attorney-General Idrus Harun, who happens to be Azhar’s elder brother, were both present at Istana Negara on Aug 17 when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed during an audience with heads of political parties that the vote of confidence must be held.

“Unfortunately, the attorney-general had chosen to openly defy and disobey the King by stating openly in an unsolicited public statement that there is no need for a confidence vote because it would nullify the King’s powers to appoint a prime minister.

“Similarly, Azhar had also chosen to follow his brother – not in so many words but through indirect action – by not advising the new government to submit a vote of confidence which he had personally heard from the King,” said Lim, who was also at the Aug 17 audience.

Lim said Idrus’ argument, which contradicted the decree, was difficult to comprehend and that the latter was a “political tool” and unworthy of his position.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng

On the election of a new speaker, Lim said Bagan Datuk MP and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had submitted a motion proposing Azalina Othman Said as the new Dewan Rakyat speaker.

In view of this, he urged Azhar to explain why this will not be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

When contacted for details, Lim said he has been made aware of Zahid’s motion. Zahid’s office did not respond to a request for comments.

Azhar had previously admitted there have been several motions seeking his ouster. However, none appeared in the order paper. Some MPs have claimed that their motions were thrown out on frivolous grounds.

MKINI

