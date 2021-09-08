ALL EYES ON AGONG’S DEAFENING SILENCE – ROYAL REPUTATION NOW ON THE LINE – AFTER LAW MINISTER’S SHOCK REVELATION ABOUT ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – DID PM ISMAIL SABRI ‘BACKSTAB’ THE KING WITH HEINOUS LIE

Agong’s Reputation At Stake – The King’s Future Decrees Would Be Laughed & Ignored If He Reverses His Own Decree

Ismail Sabri is set to become the second illegitimate prime minister, following the footsteps of his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, who had never called for any vote of confidence. Installed less than 3 weeks (20 August) ago as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia, the highly incompetent Mr Ismail has ordered any confidence motion to be blocked when Parliament starts next week.

It would do more harm than good to the new prime minister as the public perception is such that if he is still being supported by 114 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament, he should not be so terrified about testing his legitimacy. To refuse a confidence motion so early after he was appointed the premier could be seen as proof that Sabri has actually lost his fragile majority.

However, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the country’s new de-facto law minister has twisted and spun the logic. He argues that because the prime minister is less than a month old, it does not make sense that the 114 Members of Parliament who had supported him would change their stance so quickly. In fact, he appears to have put words in King Sultan Abdullah’s mouth.

Wan Junaidi said – “In such a short period, I don’t see how the MPs can change their stance, and based on this, the King has consented to not having the confidence motion”. But did Agong (King) personally expresses his desire to U-turn to the de-facto law minister? Nope, apparently Wan Junaidi said he “heard” it from his boss, PM Sabri, during the premier’s first Cabinet meeting.

So far, both PM Ismail and the King has neither acknowledged nor denied the de-facto law minister’s stunning revelation. So it’s possible that Wan Junaidi has lied, the same way his predecessor Takiyuddin Hassan had lied through his teeth when he told Parliament in July that the King had consented to the cancellation of emergency ordinances, when there was none from the beginning.

Wan Junaidi’s dubious statement looks more like a personal opinion rather than a government’s official confirmation that the King has made a U-turn. Without a statement from the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), it would be just “hearsay” at best, and a treason at worst. At least, the disgraced former PM Muhyiddin had instantly issued a press statement, despite the big lies.

But even if the PMO issues a press statement tomorrow to acknowledge the de-facto law minister’s statement, it would not be enough. The previous Muhyiddin regime has already set a new standard – the gold standard – that whatever the government says can safely be considered as lies, unless proven otherwise. In short, Ismail Sabri is as untrustworthy as Muhyiddin Yassin.

In contrary to Wan Junaidi’s simplistic argument, there are dozens of factors that could have changed the 114 MPs stance since Ismail Sabri was sworn less than 3 weeks ago. As a start, the ambitious Azmin Ali, who has threatened to pull his support if not given the Deputy PM position, may no longer support the government after his wish was not granted.

Sarawak-based GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) may be split in its support for Ismail Sabri from the beginning. While GPS’ 18 MPs had nominated Sabri as its prime ministerial candidate, at the same time, its chief – Abang Johari Openg – said that his MPs will revoke support for “turtle egg” Sabri if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) prefers to choose a different prime minister.

Therefore, just because the King had decided to throw the bloc of GPS’ 18 MPs in favour of Ismail Sabri, it does not mean all the 18 MPs would vote for the prime minister in a secret vote of confidence in Parliament. Some of them may disagree with Openg’s decision to support the same failed government again without extracting new concessions, including the Deputy PM.

With 60 out of 69 ministers and deputy ministers comprised the same members of the clueless and incompetent Cabinet of Muhyiddin, the new prime minister has largely copied and pasted the same old regime. With none of UMNO president Zahid Hamidi and former PM Najib Razak’s loyalists in the government, it’s not rocket science that both of them may not support PM Sabri.

Heck, even Muhyiddin, despite having been elevated as Chairman of National Recovery Council, may want to use Parliament to vote out the turtle-egg man. The power-crazy former premier, still angry with the humiliation tag on his neck – the shortest serving prime minister – is definitely looking at making a comeback. He has every reason to repair his tainted legacy, which is linked to failures.

Still, the elephant in the room is the King. A U-turn from the Palace will be an incredible bombshell, so much so that it would change the perception of the people, especially the Malay community, towards the Malay Rulers. If Agong could easily reverse his own decree without any compelling reasons, his future decrees would not worth the paper it’s written on.

It was the King himself, who repeatedly said a vote of confidence is essential. In fact, two days before Mr Ismail was appointed, King Sultan Abdullah had decreed that any new prime minister should immediately test his majority through a confidence vote in Parliament. The monarch would be slapping his own face to say that a confidence motion is no longer needed now.

Hadn’t anyone whispered to the King before he issued the royal decree? Did not the Palace seek any advice from Attorney General Idrus Harun, who was as quiet as a church mouse when the monarch announced the essential vote of confidence, but suddenly issued a statement saying that there was no need to test Mr Ismail’s majority when it’s time for Parliament to reconvene?

Hilariously, the disgraced A.G. Harun appeared to play politics when he argued that such a motion could override the powers of the monarch to appoint a prime minister – suggesting that once a prime minister has been appointed, the world will start revolving around him and his support in Parliament will never change forever. That’s a truckload of bullshit.

If indeed a motion of confidence could undermine the powers of the King, why the hell did Muhyiddin resign in the first place? To force Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin to test his legitimacy in Parliament after he was appointed a PM by the same King would be an act of overriding and undermining the powers of the monarch, no? Perhaps it’s true that Muhyiddin was a stupid prime minister for resigning.

It was already bad the previous 17-month Muhyiddin regime, including House Speak Azhar Harun and his brother A.G. Idrus Harun, had openly ignored and insulted Agong’s decree. Now, even the 3-week-old Ismail administration has rubbished the Malay King’s decree. If the King continues to be played and fooled by the same bunch of rude Malay leaders, his future decrees will be worthless.

Like it or not, the monarch’s reputation is at stake. Without a convincing story, he may be seen as incompetent – even bias and corrupt – for helping Perikatan Nasional coalition “twice” (Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri) in becoming the government. Former PM Mahathir Mohamad had grumbled and complained why he didn’t get the same opportunity when he had 114 votes last year.

