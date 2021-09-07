Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal showed nonchalance towards Putrajaya’s decision not to hold a vote of confidence on the prime minister when the Dewan Rakyat convenes next week.

“I think what is important is we should move forward. There has been too much politics… I don’t want to quarrel with the attorney-general,” Shafie told reporters in Kota Kinabalu today.

Shafie said his party was guided by the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who told political leaders in Istana Negara last month that the prime minister has to seek a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat to have his legitimacy tested.

Whether or not Putrajaya fulfils this, said Shafie, Warisan had no role in it.

“It is now the government’s role – not us – to validate (the prime minister’s position) because that is what the Agong decreed,” he said.

On Sept 4, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said there was no need for a vote of confidence because it would undermine the Agong’s constitutional powers.

A vote of confidence is not necessary as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had already appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister as per the Federal Constitution, Idrus said.

He argued that should the appointment of a new prime minister still need legitimacy from anyone, besides the Agong, then the Agong’s sole discretion under the Federal Constitution can be overruled by others.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order paper, the vote of confidence is not on the agenda. However, the order paper can be changed at the discretion of the speaker.

Shafie was speaking to reporters after visiting hilly Kampung Kopungit in Kota Kinabalu, where four houses were destroyed in a landslide following heavy rain.

Shafie also called on Putrajaya to prioritise single-dose Covid-19 vaccines for rural Sabah.

He said it was very difficult for the rural folk to go to vaccination centres twice for double-dose vaccines. -MKINI

Warisan not pushing for PM’s vote of confidence, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Opposition Parti Warisan Sabah will not be pushing for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s vote of confidence in Parliament but says it is up to the government of the day to observe the royal order.

According to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, it would be up to Ismail Sabri’s administration to validate his majority in Parliament.

“Now it is up to the PM and his government to prove his numbers… we (Warisan) are not pushing for it,” he told reporters on Tuesday (Sept 7)after visiting landslip victims of Kg Kopungit here who lost their houses on Friday (Sept 3).

“Now let’s move forward, we have had too much politicking,” he said, adding the government must show transparency and focus on running the country.

He said that Ismail Sabri had been sworn in as Prime Minister by the King who had required MPs to provide statutory declarations following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last month.

He noted that the King had also asked for a new Prime Minister to get endorsement through a vote of confidence in Parliament.

“I believe it (vote of confidence) is up to the government. The King was clear about it. I don’t want to quarrel,” he added.

Shafie said that Warisan was going ahead with its move to spread its wings in peninsular Malaysia by the end of the year and would be working with the yet to be registered Muda led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

“We will no longer delay it. We will do it this year,” he said, adding that they were going to work with various groups that subscribed to Warisan’s multi-racial and multi-religious concepts.

“We have already identified several prominent people to lead protem divisions,” he added.

He said Warisan’s focus would be on improving the national economy, education, health and security.

“Our policies will not be based on race and religion but focused on nation building,” he added. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.