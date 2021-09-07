BOMBSHELL – NON-MUSLIM RELIGIONS TO BE CONTROLLED? NO PROPOSAL YET, CLAIMS LAW MINISTER – AFTER DEPUTY MINISTER AHMAD MARZUKI RAISES UPROAR BY REVEALING PUTRAJAYA IN MIDST OF DRAFTING LAW TO RESTRICT PROPAGATION OF NON-ISLAMIC RELIGIONS – ‘SUCH PROPOSALS NEED AGREEMENT FROM THE STATES FIRST,’ SAYS WAN JUNAIDI

No proposal to control non-Muslim religions, says Wan Junaidi

Earlier today, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said Putrajaya is in the midst of drafting four new shariah laws, including one to restrict the propagation of non-Islamic religions to Muslims.

He said the three other drafts were of the wakaf, mufti and shariah court bills. Marzuk said the bills were part of the government's plan to strengthen shariah law in Malaysia. Wan Junaidi said the states will need to be consulted as religious matters comes under their jurisdiction. "We have to discuss with state authorities to see if they agree or not. "We cannot bring it to Parliament unless all the states agree," he said. Marzuk also added that along with the four new laws, 11 more key shariah acts, including new bills and amendments of existing laws as well as subsidiary legislation, will be formulated or changed under the plan. He said that several other legislations such as the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) would be amended under a five-year plan (2020-2025). The amendment of Act 355 is geared towards the implementation of hudud in the shariah legal system. It is a controversial move that was mooted in 2016 by PAS, then an opposition party.

He said the three other drafts were of the wakaf, mufti and shariah court bills.

Marzuk said the bills were part of the government’s plan to strengthen shariah law in Malaysia.

Wan Junaidi said the states will need to be consulted as religious matters comes under their jurisdiction.

“We have to discuss with state authorities to see if they agree or not.

“We cannot bring it to Parliament unless all the states agree,” he said.

Marzuk also added that along with the four new laws, 11 more key shariah acts, including new bills and amendments of existing laws as well as subsidiary legislation, will be formulated or changed under the plan.

He said that several other legislations such as the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) would be amended under a five-year plan (2020-2025).

The amendment of Act 355 is geared towards the implementation of hudud in the shariah legal system.

It is a controversial move that was mooted in 2016 by PAS, then an opposition party. TMI

