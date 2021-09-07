IN THE NAME OF POLITICAL STABILITY OR FREE-FOR-ALL PLUNDERING? OPEN SEASON BEGINS FOR UMNO & BERSATU TO GRAB WHATEVER THEY WANT – SO LONG AS ISMAIL SABRI GETS TO STAY PM, NAJIB & ZAHID ALSO GET WHAT THEY WANT – AND MUHYIDDIN, HAMZAH & AZMIN CARTEL ALSO GET THE SAME ACCESS – THEN NO NEED FOR ANY CONFIDENCE VOTE, REFORM OR CHANGE – ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ HAPPILY CHUGS ON

Get set for another round of political instability, say MPs

PETALING JAYA: The government’s omission of a confidence vote in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting to cement the legitimacy of the prime minister does not bode well for political stability and the country’s outlook in the long run.

However, one Bersatu MP said, a confidence vote at this juncture was not necessary because polls could be called next year.

This was following the revelation that the parliamentary order papers released today to MPs did not list the confidence vote on the prime minister.

Amanah’s Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad said without the floor vote, the government would suffer the same confidence crisis experienced by the Muhyiddin Yassin government.

He disagreed with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s notion that the voting would lead to instability, saying the opposite was true.

“It is very worrying when all seem to come up with arguments as to why there is no need for a confidence vote,” he told FMT.

“It is not a positive signal for the country and the world after news that Malaysia achieved some sort of political stability following the change in the PM and the government.”

Man up and take the vote

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin said a prime minister like Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who had come into office in the middle of the term, should have his confidence tested.

He gave the examples of Hussein Onn and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who had theirs tested within a week of taking office.

The PKR MP said if Ismail refused to do so, he would run afoul of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree on getting a confidence vote.

He said the reluctance now could be likely due to continued infighting between ruling parties Umno and Bersatu, and also within factions in Umno itself.

“The government is unstable, that is why the PM is jittery to test his majority in the house. By avoiding this confidence vote, it sends the wrong message to the public and investors.

“The PM has to man up, have the courage to take a vote in the house,” he said.

Focus on governing

Bersatu’s Nibong Tebal MP Mansor Othman said the focus should be on governing and less politicking at a time of the pandemic and economic crisis.

He said with the general election not far away, a cooling-off period should be enforced until then, rather than risk another round of uncertainty.

“We should move on, focus on serving the people. A full mandate can be obtained next year. For now, let us settle down and deliver our best to the people,” he said.

Recently, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said there was no need for a confidence vote since the King had already appointed a prime minister and those who disputed it were questioning the monarch’s authority.

However, his remarks drew brickbats, with politicians and analysts saying the Dewan Rakyat has the last say on confidence in a prime minister. FMT

Puad on Muhyiddin: Do you rely on CEO who caused losses to revive firm?

Umno supreme council Mohd Puad Zarkashi has likened former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the head of the National Recovery Council (NRC) to a chief executive officer who had caused his company financial loss but is relied upon to revive the same firm.

“When a CEO resigns because his company suffered losses, is it then appropriate to reappoint him to revive the company’s performance?” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Puad said he couldn’t see how Muhyiddin could do better than when he was the prime minister.

“The prime minister had much more power than the NRC chairperson but yet he failed,” he said.

Puad noted that PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin had lauded Muhyiddin as being magnanimous for accepting the position and should be emulated by other senior politicians.

However, he said magnanimity would be to act to the contrary.

“Wouldn’t it be more magnanimous of Muhyiddin not to accept the position of NRC chairperson? He was already given the chance as the prime minister for 17 months.

“What is there to be emulated? When has failed and was forced to resign, they shouldn’t return with another position,” Puad added.

The former prime minister presided over a tumultuous tenure that saw the number of Covid-19 cases swell from 33 on his first day in office on March 1 last year to 1,424,639 when he resigned on Aug 16.

A total of 12,784 people have also died from Covid-19 during the period.

Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, was ousted after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him.

They returned to the fold after it was agreed that Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob would take over as prime minister. MKINI

