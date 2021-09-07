BOMBSHELL – ‘HOW DO I KNOW? BECAUSE THE PRIME MINISTER TOLD ME DURING THE FIRST CABINET MEETING’ – NOW LAW MINISTER WAN JUNAIDI, WHO WAS PRAISED BY PAKATAN AFTER HE DANGLED THE SPECTRE OF PARLIAMENTARY REFORMS, SAYS AGONG ‘CONSENTED NOT TO HAVE CONFIDENCE VOTE’ ON ISMAIL SABRI – ALSO STILL NO SIGHT OF MOTION TO CHANGE SPEAKER – INDEED, IT’S DEJA-VU FOR MALAYSIA

“The Federal Constitution has given wide powers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint the prime minister who he believes commands a majority and at the time, 114 MPs supported (Ismail Sabri).

“Every MP met with the Agong, and I do not think that in such a short time that they would change their position. If it’s been six or seven months, then they may change their mind.

“It’s unlikely for a change to happen in such a short time. Based on this, His Majesty had consented not to have one – there is no longer a need to hold a confidence vote,” Wan Junaidi told journalists in Putrajaya today.

De facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar

Asked how Wan Junaidi was aware of the ruler’s decision, he said this was conveyed by Ismail Sabri.

“How did I know? Because the prime minister told me during the first cabinet meeting,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had previously publicly decreed for the new prime minister to seek a confidence vote in Parliament.

No public announcement was made about the apparent change of position.

No motion for confidence vote or changing of speaker