‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – NOW DOUBLE WHAMMIED BY N.SEMBILAN POWER TUSSLE & A POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE CORRUPTION SCANDAL IN SELANGOR – IT’S HIGH TIME HE PUTS HIS OWN PKR HOUSE IN ORDER – BEFORE GULLING THE REST OF PAKATAN INTO ANOTHER WILD GOOSE CHASE IN HIS RUTHLESS DREAM TO BE PM

The internal unrest in Negeri Sembilan PKR and the issue of Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve’s (KLNFR) degazettement will be top priorities at a leaders meeting this week, said party communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi confirmed with Malaysiakini a report that Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun has been summoned by the party leadership to explain his position, after allegedly losing the support of several state PKR leaders in his role as the party’s state chief.

“We will have our party meeting this week, and have requested that the MB explain the situation. We will get reports from the state, discuss the matter, and find a peaceful resolution,” he was earlier quoted as saying by The Vibes.

On Sunday, a public statement was issued expressing a loss of confidence in Aminuddin as the Negeri Sembilan PKR chairperson, citing failure to manage and address internal affairs and decision-making that contradicted the party’s constitution.

They initially called for a reshuffling of the state’s PKR line-up but has since urged PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to intervene on the matter.

The statement allegedly came following a meeting that day and included the names of four assemblypersons, namely Ismail Ahmad (Labu), M Ravi (Sri Tanjung), Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek (Ampangan) and Michael Yek Diew Ching (Chuah).

However, The Star reported that Ravi denied signing the joint statement with several other party members demanding the resignation of Aminuddin.

Despite that, Ravi said that Aminuddin should step down as state party chief to allow him to better focus on efforts to revitalise the economy.

He added that the party could also better prepare for the upcoming general election as Aminuddin already has his hands full running the state.

Yek also denied involvement and insisted the matter should be resolved internally.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that it was in no one’s interest to see a change in administration in Negeri Sembilan, especially with the rapid improvement of the state’s Covid-19 situation.

“So far, the state appears to have turned a corner on issues concerning the pandemic, for example. Some measures taken by the state government have been quite effective.

“We would like to see the state government succeeding (in the battle against Covid-19), and the leadership will have a discussion sometime this week to resolve any dispute,” he added.

When asked who will be attending the meeting, Fahmi said the list has yet to be confirmed.

“But, I believe we will have to understand their position and the issues they have, in order to seek redress,” he added.

Many questioned the fate of the Negeri Sembilan government after the move made by the PKR grassroots.

Pakatan Harapan has 20 assemblypersons in the 36-member state assembly.

They comprise 11 DAP, six PKR and three Amanah representatives.

Aminuddin is the second PKR menteri besar to be called up by the party’s top leaders, following Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari’s summoning over the KLNFR degazettement, an issue that is also taking centre stage at this week’s meeting.

Malaysiakini previously reported that the Selangor government quietly degazetted half of the Kuala Langat forest reserve in May.

The news of the KLNFR degazettement caused an uproar among the public and politicians alike.

Fahmi told the media that Amirudin then agreed to delay the degazettement after being summoned by PKR leaders.

