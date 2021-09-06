WHAT! ROLEX WATCH ALREADY? BUT NO – NEW PAS MINISTER IDRIS AHMAD DENIES VIRAL PIC – ‘FOR YOUR INFORMATION, THIS IS AN OLD BURUJ WATCH. IT HELPS ME TO FIND PRAYER TIMES & QIBLA DIRECTIONS’

Minister Idris Ahmad denies wearing luxury watch in viral photo

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad has denied wearing a luxury watch as alleged by certain quarters.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Sept 6), he explained that he was wearing an old watch in a photo that went viral after the claims were made.

“For your information, this is an old Buruj watch, it helps me to find prayer times and the Qibla directions,” he said.

Idris was responding to a claim by lawyer and activist Siti Kasim who alleged in a tweet, which has since been deleted, that the newly-appointed minister was using a luxury Rolex watch.

“Heard he’s the new religious (affairs) minister now. Goes around praying on the floor of an office wherever he goes. Also wears a Jawi name tag only. No BM (Bahasa Malaysia). But check out his gold Rolex watch,” said Siti.

In a separate post, Idris urged all teachers, including Kafa (religious) teachers, to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Teachers are the closest to students. All teachers including Kafa teachers have been urged to take the vaccine for the safety of teachers and students,” he said.

