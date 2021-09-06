ISMAIL SABRI’S DEAFENING SILENCE SAYS IT ALL – IF HE CAN GET AWAY WITH ‘NO NEED FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE’, HE WILL – SURELY AG IDRUS DIDN’T OFFER HIS OPINION OUT OF THE BLUE FOR NOTHING – NOR WITHOUT ‘PERMISSION’ FROM HIGHER UP

That ‘elusive’ vote in Parliament

THE country has been on this bumpy road before. It is tiring for Malaysians who expect the ruling politicians to focus fully on the various challenges brought on by the pandemic rather than being distracted by the shadow of its own political insecurity.

Like the Muhyiddin Yassin government, the new government led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob seems to be jittery about holding a vote of confidence when Parliament meets on September 13.

Certain government politicians, and Attorney-General Idrus Harun to boot, have made public statements recently that allude to such a position of the government, saying that testing the political strength of Ismail in Parliament is to undermine the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This assertion has been debunked by critics who argued that it is important for Ismail to test his majority so that his government’s legitimacy can be established and consequently political stability of some degree can be achieved.

In fact, the king, in fulfilling Article 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the federal constitution, had already decreed on August 18 that the new government must hold a confidence vote in Parliament. In short, having the confidence vote is in accordance with the royal decree.

Additionally, His Majesty did not want the consequences of a political crisis to be borne again by the people who are grappling with the twin problems of pandemic and dwindling economy.

Furthermore, the fact that the current cabinet is made up largely of the old one from the previous government – that had lost confidence of majority MPs – necessitates the holding of the confidence vote in order to secure its political legitimacy.

Politics-weary Malaysians are mindful of the long suspension of the Parliament, shortened parliamentary sessions and delayed meetings that suggested foot-dragging on the part of the previous Muhyiddin government with the implicit purpose of stalling a confidence vote.

Such developments in the recent past obviously delayed the robust discussion of urgent matters, such as finances and strategies to combat the pandemic and revive the sluggish economy, affecting the people, apart from causing a dent on our parliamentary democracy.

In other words, ordinary Malaysians expect the Ismail government to swiftly establish its legitimacy so that it can fully concentrate on matters that are important to the people and the nation. This is apart from institutional reforms that were bandied about.

If Ismail is to heed the ‘advice’ from the A-G, he may risk jeopardising a political breakthrough in Parliament through a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with the opposition that would bring about a political truce needed to focus on fighting the pandemic, as well as address other challenges.

Incidentally, reappointing a few individuals to positions of ministerial status is not on the people’s priority list, especially if these posts have dubious functions and significance. Not to mention the huge financial implications involved.

To be sure, Malaysians are still not out of the woods as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Which is why, as intimated above, the people hope for the government not to be distracted from the urgency to tackle the pandemic that has taken many lives and unleashed sufferings on thousands upon thousands of people.

As we all know too well, the battered economy, too, needs the government’s unwavering attention as many livelihoods and businesses have been destroyed by the pandemic.

Education is another area that demands full attention of the authorities. According to government data, the first two months of this year witnessed 1,176 pupils across the country dropping out owing to the pandemic and also difficulties in coping with online studies.

Many lower income families cannot afford to send their children to school as whatever money they have left is used to make ends meet. This is clearly disturbing as it adversely affects the future of children from poor backgrounds in particular and of our future generation in general.

These and many other pressing issues obviously have to be dealt with squarely. It is hoped that the Ismail government would do the needful for the benefit of the people.

MKINI

