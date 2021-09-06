GUAN ENG GIVES THE THUMBS UP FOR AZALINA AS SPEAKER – BUT ‘TELL US HOW YOU WILL PRESIDE DIFFERENTLY FROM AZHAR’ – EVEN AS PUBLIC CLAMOR FOR HARUN BROTHERS, SPEAKER AZHAR & AG IDRUS, TO BE AXED GROWS

In that sense, if the parties are unable to have a unity government, perhaps they can start having a speaker who can be fair to both blocs which are almost equal in numbers of strength in Dewan Rakyat.
So, before we talk about a vote of confidence for the prime minister, we need to have a vote of confidence for the speaker, Azhar Azizan Harun (above), first.
Only then can the speaker act in a fair manner to proceed with delicate issues like a vote of confidence.
What is the AG actually worried about?
Since he was appointed by the previous prime minister, he should have actually resigned and allowed the new prime minister to appoint a new AG.
It appears that the AG has no desire to resign and his recent statement actually seems to indicate that he has no confidence that the new PM will get his simple majority.
If a vote of confidence is not held, it would actually indicate that the new PM has no support of the MPs and his majority in statutory declarations are just paper support and not real support.
This will make the PM’s journey in governing the government, until the next election, tainted with ridicules and trolls.
So let’s have the new Parliament session begin with a clean slate. – MKINI
WRITER – S ARUTCHELVAN is deputy chairperson of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).