MAHATHIR – NOT ‘PROVEN FAILURE’ MUHYIDDIN – SHOULD HEAD NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL – 116 GROUPS PRESENT MEMO TO AGONG

RESET Malaysia, an umbrella body for 116 groups, today rejected Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment to head the National Recovery Council, saying that he was a proven failure.

In support of its move, Reset Malaysia this morning submitted a memorandum to Istana Negara, asking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers to intervene urgently on the appointment, and to reconstruct the NRC.

Reset Malaysia’s spokesperson Dr Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi later told reporters that former prime minister Muhyiddin had failed to bring Malaysia out of its health and economic crises during his tenure.

She said there was no valid reason for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to appoint Muhyiddin as the new NRC head.

“There are 116 civil society groups that have agreed to suggest Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the National Recovery Council,” she said.

She added they were disappointed with the government over the appointment as it showed the government was more focused on remaining in power instead of focusing on the people.

“This is proven as they have elected someone who has failed to become the new chairman of the National Recovery Council.”

Reset Malaysia director Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin, who was also present this morning, said there was no timeline given for Dr Mahathir to be appointed to the council.

“But we hope immediate action will be taken people are dying every day.

“The National Recovery Council should not involve politics, instead it should be focused on the lives of people,” he said.

The government appointed Muhyiddin as the chairman of the NRC with ministerial status on Saturday, less than a month after he stepped down as prime minister.

Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said the cabinet made the decision at its meeting on September 1 and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had been informed of the appointment.

“The appointment was made based on Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead the country’s recovery strategy and restore the lives of the people who were severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

It was Muhyiddin who had formed the NSC as an effort to help the government overcome and move forward from the Covid-19 health crisis as well as for the economic recovery.

Muhyiddin, the country’s eighth PM, resigned in mid-August following loss of support in Parliament.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

