THE KNIVES IN UMNO ARE OUT! ISMAIL SABRI’S FIRST MAJOR BLUNDER – PERHAPS A FATAL ONE FOR HIS CAREER – ‘I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SCEPTICAL OF HIM BEING ABLE TO DO ANYTHING FOR REAL’

Ismail Sabri’s first major blunder

I have always been sceptical of Ismail Sabri being able to do anything for real.

It’s not that I hate him or anything but the few times I met him, especially back then when I was in Pahang, the guy didn’t impress me at all.

Whenever people asked me what I think of him, I would always said he’s a nice guy but a bit slow.

And yesterday he justified me saying that by reappointing Muhyiddin as chairman of the National Recovery Council with ministerial status.

That’s so lame, if you ask me.

Ismail Sabri, as the PM should take charge of the council instead of giving it back to Muhyiddin.

Mail, you can’t do the job yourself, is it?

Are you too slow to do it?

And Muhyiddin of all people. That’s stupid.

I wouldn’t go to the extent of putting #kerajaangagal next to Muhyiddin’s name, but I wouldn’t say he had done a fantastic job as PM either.

He should just take a rest la and let a new guy takes charge and do better things.

After all, Malaysia could do with an improved strategy in its handling of Covid-19.

Or at least a moral booster of a man in charge who is better than the previous one instead of the same guy again.

Why can’t Ismail Sabri sees that?

Sigh.

Actually, I don’t even mind if Ismail Sabri put Najib there, if he really needs to concentrate on other stuff.

Seriously, Najib would be better than Muhyiddin in that position.

I know, you all Pakatan supporters hate Najib and want Anwar to be in charge, but that’s impractical, okay.

What ever it is, all of them, Muhyiddin, Najib and Anwar, should not be in charge again.

They had their chances (Anwar was acting PM once).

Ismail Sabri should join the list too, based on his decision yesterday.

We need someone fresh and with new good ideas.

Let’s have that, once we can have GE15.

Once we achieve herd immunity, hopefully before end of this year, we must have a snap general election.

And Ismail Sabri better not try to cling on to power.

He needs to stop such nonsense as that statement by the AG yesterday.

Have the vote of confidence in Dewan Rakyat, or otherwise all the bullshit fighting will start again.

We are tired of it, okay.

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

.