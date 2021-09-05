SHAHRIR THE FIRST PROMINENT UMNO MAN TO LASH OUT AT ‘NO NEED FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – BUT KEEPS HIS GUNS TRAINED AT ‘CHAOS CAUSING’ AG IDRUS – SURELY THEY DON’T BELIEVE THEIR OWN PM ISMAIL SABRI IS NOT INVOLVED IN THE CALL – WHICH GOES DIRECTLY AGAINST THE KING’S DECREE

Shahrir slams AG, says democratic system will be chaotic if he remains

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Shahrir Samad has slammed Attorney-General Idrus Harun’s contention that the prime minister should not have to go through a confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat.

In an Istana Negara statement on Aug 18, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decreed that the prime minister he appointed had to table a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob was named the country’s ninth prime minister two days later.

However, Idrus yesterday said there was no need for Ismail to table a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat as it would mean the absolute power of the King could be overridden, adding that this was also not in line with the Federal Constitution.

“There will continue to be chaos in our country’s systems of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy as long as Idrus remains the attorney-general,” Shahrir said in a statement.

“Perikatan Nasional’s political philosophy, which follows its own whims and not the spirit of the Constitution, is still alive and well even though the prime minister has changed … simply because of an attorney-general who does not hold firm to the spirit of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.”

Shahrir, a former long-serving Johor Bahru MP, also said Idrus’s contention that the prime minister should not have to go through a confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat should come as no surprise.

Shahrir said Idrus did not voice any objections to Parliament being suspended when the Emergency was announced in January, adding that he also failed to respond to queries on the matter by former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said.

He also noted that on the topic of repealing the emergency ordinances, Idrus opined that the government had the power to do so because the King has to follow the advice of the Cabinet.

Shahrir said this then led to the King rebuking law minister Takiyuddin Hassan and Idrus for misleading the Dewan Rakyat after Takiyuddin told the Dewan Rakyat on July 26 that all the emergency ordinances had been revoked as of July 21.

While Takiyuddin said the government decided to cancel them under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, the King later decreed that he had yet to consent to the revocation.

