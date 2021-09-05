NO PAY, ALSO NOBODY WANTS MUHYIDDIN! MALAYSIANS REJECT EX-PM AS HEAD OF COVID RECOVERY COUNCIL – INDEED MUHYIDDIN’S INCOMPETENCE PUSHED THE PANDEMIC OUT OF CONTROL – WITH LATEST DAILY NEW CASES AT 20,396

The Health Ministry today reported 20,396 new Covid-19 cases, bringing cumulative infections to 1,844,835.
The number of Covid-19 cases outside the Klang Valley made up 77.9 percent, the highest surge recorded beyond the populous economic hub of the country.
Sarawak hit a new record high with 3,747 new cases. The state’s previous record was on Sept 2 with 2,992 infections.
The state is only 139 cases shy of Selangor which for the longest time had been the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Other states to record four digits cases include Johor, Sabah, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Perak.
New cases by states
Selangor (3,886)
Sarawak (3,747)
Johor (2,165)
Sabah (2,136)
Penang (1,961)
Kedah (1,587)
Kelantan (1,078)
Perak (1,057)
Terengganu (861)
Kuala Lumpur (597)
Pahang (486)
Malacca (459)
Negeri Sembilan (269)
Perlis (78)
Putrajaya (25)
Labuan (4) – MKINI
Muhyiddin’s appointment proves PM not serious about recovery plan, says DAP
PETALING JAYA: DAP has accused Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of being flippant about the national recovery plan (NRP) following the appointment of his predecessor as chairman of the council overseeing the initiative.
Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the NRP was supposed to be a roadmap to control the Covid-19 pandemic while progressively reopening society and the economy towards achieving the new normal by December 2021.
By appointing former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to chair the National Recovery Council instead of himself, Ismail is “diminishing its importance and relegating its powers to just another ordinary committee”.
“It shows that Ismail is not serious and committed to the NRP. Further, this appointment is seen as a form of political consolation for Muhyiddin after being forced to resign as prime minister,” Lim said in a statement.
He went on to say that Ismail ran the risk of becoming “Muhyiddin 2.0”, noting that the Pagoh MP had mismanaged the health crisis.
Meanwhile, Pejuang information chief Ulya Husamudin wondered what consideration was given for Muhyiddin to be appointed to the post, following his dismal track record as the prime minister.
He also questioned the need for the post to be given the rank of minister.
“Muhyiddin’s appointment is extremely disappointing. It is clear it is merely a political strategy to fortify one’s position when Dewan Rakyat reconvenes.”
Ulya added that failed leaders should not be put in leadership roles.
Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali announced Muhyiddin’s appointment to the post, which carries a ministerial rank.
His appointment has since given rise to criticisms.
Zuki said the appointment was made based on the government’s confidence in Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead the nation’s recovery strategies to restore the economy and improve the people’s lives that had been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In accepting the post, Muhyiddin said he would carry out his duties without any remuneration. FMT
