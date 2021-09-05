NO PAY, ALSO NOBODY WANTS MUHYIDDIN! MALAYSIANS REJECT EX-PM AS HEAD OF COVID RECOVERY COUNCIL – INDEED MUHYIDDIN’S INCOMPETENCE PUSHED THE PANDEMIC OUT OF CONTROL – WITH LATEST DAILY NEW CASES AT 20,396

Covid-19 (Sep 5): 20,396 cases, Sarawak breaks 3k for first time

The Health Ministry today reported 20,396 new Covid-19 cases, bringing cumulative infections to 1,844,835.

The number of Covid-19 cases outside the Klang Valley made up 77.9 percent, the highest surge recorded beyond the populous economic hub of the country.

Sarawak hit a new record high with 3,747 new cases. The state’s previous record was on Sept 2 with 2,992 infections.

The state is only 139 cases shy of Selangor which for the longest time had been the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other states to record four digits cases include Johor, Sabah, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Perak.

New cases by states

Selangor (3,886)

Sarawak (3,747)

Johor (2,165)

Sabah (2,136)

Penang (1,961)

Kedah (1,587)

Kelantan (1,078)

Perak (1,057)

Terengganu (861)

Kuala Lumpur (597)

Pahang (486)

Malacca (459)

Negeri Sembilan (269)

Perlis (78)

Putrajaya (25)

Labuan (4) – MKINI

Muhyiddin’s appointment proves PM not serious about recovery plan, says DAP