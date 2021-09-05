RESIGN! PAKATAN DEMANDS ‘TRAITOROUS’ AG’S HEAD – ALL EYES ON ISMAIL SABRI – WILL HE DARE TO FOLLOW AG’S ‘WRONG’ ADVICE

Pakatan: AG should resign over ‘wrong’ advice that new PM need not prove majority in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR — Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun should resign after having given alleged “wrong” advice that newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not need to validate that he has majority support in the Dewan Rakyat, federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today.

PH’s presidential council today said it was shocked over the attorney general’s statement yesterday that a vote of confidence is not needed in the Dewan Rakyat, as it is contrary to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes for the new prime minister to present a motion for a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat as soon as possible.

“Pakatan Harapan urges the attorney general to resign as he has not only been traitorous towards the Seri Paduka Baginda, but he has also betrayed the Federal Constitution and the parliamentary democracy system,” the PH presidential council said in a statement, referring to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as Seri Paduka Baginda.

“Pakatan Harapan upholds the Seri Paduka Baginda’s decree that a vote of confidence has to be tabled and passed to validate that the ninth prime minister has the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members in the Parliament session that starts September 13,” they said, referring to the upcoming Dewan Rakyat meeting from September 13.

The PH presidential council also said Ismail Sabri should not use the attorney general’s “wrong” advice if the current prime minister does not want to follow in the footsteps of the former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whom the PH presidential council said had caused political instability when his legitimacy was often doubted and disputed.

The statement was jointly signed by the leaders of PH’s three component parties, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

