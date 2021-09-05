‘WE ARE AN EXTREMELY SENSITIVE SOCIETY, WE DON’T WANT TO BE CHALLENGED OR EMBARRASSED OR QUESTIONED’ – AZALINA HITS BULLSEYE – SO CARRY ON STEALING & LOOTING, MPs! BECAUSE IT NOT JUST THE ‘ME’ SYNDROME AT PLAY – SO LONG AS ‘I’M A MINISTER, I’M RIGHT ALL THE TIME’ MPs CAN GET AWAY BY RATCHETING UP RACIAL SUPPORT, THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH ANYTHING!

Azalina tells of the ‘me’ syndrome in politics

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Azalina Othman Said has issued a rebuke against MPs who put their egos before the rakyat.

She called this the “me syndrome” and said it had resulted in politicians believing that they were above reproach.

“Unfortunately for us, we are an extremely sensitive society,” she told FMT. “We don’t want to be challenged or embarrassed or questioned.

“Especially when you are in a position of power and you expect everyone to listen to you, what you say goes. ‘Because I’m a minister, I’m right all the time. You must listen to me.’”

She said ordinary MPs should not adopt a similar attitude when meeting their constituents. “If the rakyat are not happy and they ask us a question and are dissatisfied, we cannot respond angrily and say, ‘I’m your MP. I know what I’m doing.’

“When you wanted the vote, when you were canvassing the voters, you never told them that at the end of the day, after you win, ‘everything is about me, you listen to me.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

She said an MP’s ultimate priority should be his or her constituents and the issues they raise, given the limited time each MP could speak in the Dewan Rakyat.

“When they debate issues, by right, the debate in that five to seven minutes should be more about the constituency.”

She acknowledged the right of MPs to talk about government policies in general terms, but said this often meant using up all of seven minutes, especially if they were to go off on tangent.

“For the rakyat on the ground, they want to see their MPs voicing their issues.”

She said she had, as deputy speaker, observed that ministers would often resist questions from the opposition.

“A lot of the front bench don’t like to be addressed,” she said. “And the opposition bench has so many questions. That’s why select committees are important to allow more discussion and oversight.”

She said select committees were not constrained by time limits and could explore issues and policies in greater depth.

