‘ALL POLITICS & NO LAW’ OR NOT, AG’S SHOCK ADVICE A SLAP IN THE FACE TO PAKATAN – AND NOT ONLY TO THE AGONG – IT SHOWS ISMAIL SABRI HAS NO INTENTION TO GO AHEAD WITH ANY ‘CONFIDENCE-SUPPLY-REFORM AGREEMENT’ WITH THE OPPOSITION – IF BLINKERED-EYE DAP & AMANAH WANTS THE NATIONAL IMBROGLIO TO END, THEY MUST BACK SHAFIE AS PM-TO-BE – AND NOT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR MALAYSIA GOES BACK TO SQUARE ONE

AG playing politics with ‘no need confidence vote’ advice to Ismail Sabri, says Kit Siang

THE attorney-general’s (AG) advice that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob need not face a confidence vote in Parliament is “all politics and no law”, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP reminded Attorney-General Idris Harun and Ismail that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has in fact decreed that the new prime minister should test his legitimacy with a vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Attorney-General Idris Harun should not stray into the political minefield but should keep strictly to his role as legal adviser of the government,” Lim said in a statement tonight.

“His statements that a vote of confidence is not necessary as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has already appointed Ismail Sabri as prime minister and that a vote of confidence would undermine the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s power are all politics and no law.”

He was responding to the AG’s statement today that the king was already satisfied that Ismail had majority support with 114 MPs out of 220, and that further calls for a confidence vote would undermine the king’s sole discretion.

Lim highlighted the king’s decree in a press statement issued by Istana Negara on August 18, in which the monarch said he had met the heads and representatives of political parties on August 17 and told them that whoever becomes the new prime minister must face a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

“With such a royal decree, the attorney-general’s contention that ‘if the appointment of a new prime minister still needs legitimacy from anyone besides His Majesty, this means His Majesty’s sole discretion can be overruled by others’, collapses,” he said.

Lim asked if Ismail is afraid that his majority of 114 MPs has “disappeared” so soon after being sworn in as prime minister on August 21.

“The question now is whether Ismail Sabri is going to disregard the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

“It should be noted that both the third prime minister, Hussein Onn, and the fifth prime minister, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, sought a vote of confidence from the majority of MPs in their first acts in Parliament.

“Why is Ismail Sabri afraid to prove that he has the confidence of the majority of MPs when Parliament meets on September 14?” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ismail Sabri’s tweet “Nobody is above the law” reinforced confidence that the new Prime Minister will uphold the rule of law and good governance principles as well as brightened prospects of confidence-supply-reform agreement between the government and opposition

The new Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri’s tweet that “Nobody is above the law” reinforced confidence that the new Prime Minister will uphold the rule of law and good governance principles as well as brightened the prospects of a confidence-supply-reform agreement between the government and opposition.

Ismail’s tweet was in reply to DAP MP for Ipoh Barat, M.Kula Segaran and thanking the former Minister for his concern over the death of security guard, Thava Sagayam, who was assaulted at a condominium in Ipoh last December for refusing to allow the use of the condominium’s swimming pool, which was closed. Thava Sagayam was left unconscious and is said to have suffered a brain injury. He died eight months later, on August 27, due to complications believed to have arisen from the injuries sustained in the assault. I had said that Thava’s case will be a test of the new Prime Minister’s commitment to the rule of law and an end to the Dua Darjat double-standards in the country. If Ismail follows through with his tweet, he will have passed this test. But Ismail has a second test with regard to the landmark decision by the Sarawak High Court in Kuching ordering the government and Election Commission (EC) to extend the vote to those aged 18 years old by the end of the year. Ismail should not appeal the decision as he with ten other Ministers and four

Deputy Ministers of the present Cabinet took part in the parliamentary debate on June 16, 2009 to amend the Malaysian Constitution to lower the voting age to 18 years and on automatic registration of voters, making the important point that automatic registration of voters should not be delayed. If the Election Commission cannot implement automatic registration of voters after 30 months, then it needs a new Chairman who is more competent and IT-savvy. Surely, we cannot have a situation where the Prime Minister, Ministers and Deputy Ministers can say one thing in Parliament just two years ago when they were in Opposition and cleanly forget about them when they are in government. Ismail Sabri should go through what he said as Parliamentary Opposition Leader during the parliamentary debate on the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18 years and make sure that his government is true and loyal to his speech. (Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang on Saturday, 4th September 2021) THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

