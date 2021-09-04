BOMBSHELL – ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ IS BACK WITH A VENGEANCE – NOW, AG SAYS NO NEED FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO TABLE CONFIDENCE VOTE – WHILE MUHYIDDIN APPOINTED AS NATIONAL RECOVERY CHAIRMAN WITH MINISTER STATUS

Muhyiddin appointed as National Recovery Council chair with minister status
Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed as the National Recovery Council (NRC) chairperson with the status of minister.

Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said the cabinet decided this on Sept 1 and the appointment has been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement today, Zuki said the appointment was made as the government was confident in Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead a national recovery strategy.

Previously, there was speculation Muhyiddin would be appointed as minister mentor after he stepped down as prime minister.

Muhyiddin was ousted after an Umno faction led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support from the government causing it to lose its majority.

Zahid ostensibly justified the move by saying Muhyiddin failed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his time at the helm, Muhyiddin introduced the National Recovery Plan (NRP) – which would gradually re-open sectors as pandemic conditions improved based on three criteria – daily case numbers, hospital capacity, and vaccination rate.

The NRP has been panned as critics call out the inconsistent application of its criteria.

The government justified this by saying the plan was “agile”.

Previously, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob offered to make the opposition a part of the NRC.

Pakatan Harapan has yet to make a decision on the matter but individual leaders expressed openness to join the NRC, only if they are not treated as rubber stamps.  MKINI

Despite Agong’s call, AG says no need to prove Ismail Sabri’s command of majority in Parliament

File photo of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun at Istana Negara March 12, 2020. — Picture via Instagram/Istana Negara
File photo of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun at Istana Negara March 12, 2020. — Picture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR — Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun today said there is no need to validate the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, despite a previous call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a vote of confidence in Parliament.

“If the appointment of a new prime minister is still needed to be validated by any party other than His Majesty, this means that His Majesty’s absolute power can be overcome by other parties.

“Such measures are inconsistent with the provisions of the Federal Constitution and negate His Majesty’s powers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement that the Agong believed the confidence vote has to be undertaken as it is the constitutional process for a prime minister to gain legitimacy.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had last month resigned as prime minister after Umno pulled out its support for his Perikatan Nasional government.

The Agong would later decide that his former deputy, Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, commanded the majority of Dewan Rakyat to be appointed Muhyiddin’s successor.

Several observers and experts polled by Malay Mail had said that the vote of confidence would help to avoid a recurrent or prolonged political uncertainty with repeated challenges to a new prime minister.

Both Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri’s command of the majority were decided behind closed doors in Istana Negara rather than proven to the public in the Parliament. MALAY MAIL

