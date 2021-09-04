BOMBSHELL – ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ IS BACK WITH A VENGEANCE – NOW, AG SAYS NO NEED FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO TABLE CONFIDENCE VOTE – WHILE MUHYIDDIN APPOINTED AS NATIONAL RECOVERY CHAIRMAN WITH MINISTER STATUS

Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said the cabinet decided this on Sept 1 and the appointment has been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement today, Zuki said the appointment was made as the government was confident in Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead a national recovery strategy.

Previously, there was speculation Muhyiddin would be appointed as minister mentor after he stepped down as prime minister.

Muhyiddin was ousted after an Umno faction led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support from the government causing it to lose its majority.

Zahid ostensibly justified the move by saying Muhyiddin failed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his time at the helm, Muhyiddin introduced the National Recovery Plan (NRP) – which would gradually re-open sectors as pandemic conditions improved based on three criteria – daily case numbers, hospital capacity, and vaccination rate.

The NRP has been panned as critics call out the inconsistent application of its criteria.

The government justified this by saying the plan was “agile”.

Previously, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob offered to make the opposition a part of the NRC.

Pakatan Harapan has yet to make a decision on the matter but individual leaders expressed openness to join the NRC, only if they are not treated as rubber stamps. MKINI