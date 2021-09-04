‘THIRD WORLD WAR TO START IN SABAH’ WOMAN, WHO CLAIMS SHE CAN PREDICT THE FUTURE, ARRESTED AT HER HOME IN SHAH ALAM
Police nab woman linked to deviant teachings
POLICE arrested a woman in connection with deviant teachings under a group calling itself Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir (or PMYT) at her residence in Shah Alam early this morning.
Brickfields district deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni said the 39-year-old woman was arrested at 1.10am.
Police seized five mobile phones of various brands, a bank card, a money transfer receipt to a local bank account amounting to RM84,721 and a pair of white telekung (female prayer garment).
Basri said the suspect had previously lodged a police report stating that she had never been involved in deviant teachings or those contrary to Islamic teachings.
Recently, a woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, claimed that the Third World War will start in Sabah and that she will lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.
The woman also claimed that she had the ability to predict the future.
Basri said police had received six reports on the same issue, lodged at five separate police stations.
He advised the public not to speculate on the case.
– Bernama
