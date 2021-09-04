‘THIRD WORLD WAR TO START IN SABAH’ WOMAN, WHO CLAIMS SHE CAN PREDICT THE FUTURE, ARRESTED AT HER HOME IN SHAH ALAM

Police nab woman linked to deviant teachings

POLICE arrested a woman in connection with deviant teachings under a group calling itself Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir (or PMYT) at her residence in Shah Alam early this morning.

Brickfields district deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni said the 39-year-old woman was arrested at 1.10am.

Police seized five mobile phones of various brands, a bank card, a money transfer receipt to a local bank account amounting to RM84,721 and a pair of white telekung (female prayer garment).

Basri said the suspect had previously lodged a police report stating that she had never been involved in deviant teachings or those contrary to Islamic teachings.

“The suspect is currently remanded for four days until September 7. The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Recently, a woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, claimed that the Third World War will start in Sabah and that she will lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.

The woman also claimed that she had the ability to predict the future.

Basri said police had received six reports on the same issue, lodged at five separate police stations.

He advised the public not to speculate on the case.

– Bernama

