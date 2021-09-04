‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FEARFUL DAP WILL CONTEST SARAWAK UNDER OWN LOGO – AND SABAH UNDER ARCH-RIVAL SHAFIE’S WARISAN FLAG? IN TYPICAL CASE OF PAKATAN LAST, SELF-INTEREST TO BE PM FIRST – ANWAR CLAIMS ‘SPLIT’ WILL BENEFIT OPPONENTS – YET SARAWAK DAP DID THIS IN GE14, WHILE SABAH DAP CONTESTED UNDER WARISAN IN RECENT STATE POLL

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng seem to be at odds on the question of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties in Sabah and Sarawak using their own logos instead of that of the coalition.

While Lim said PH parties in Sabah and Sarawak are not required to use the official coalition logo in the next general election (GE15), Anwar said a common stand was necessary so as not to confuse the voters.

Lim said the parties could use their own logos as they have been given the autonomy to make their own decisions on the matter.

“This matter will be decided by the Sabah and Sarawak parties themselves (whether to use their respective party logos),” he said during a talk on Facebook last night.

However, Anwar, who is PH chairman and opposition leader, is of the opinion that the coalition should stick to using the PH logo to avoid the matter being exploited by their opponents.

“The opposition must have an agreement on this.

“This was also agreed upon during a declaration made in Port Dickson previously. If there is a split, it will only benefit the opponents,” said Anwar.

The talk was also attended by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

