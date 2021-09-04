DON’T TALK THROUGH YOUR HAT, KHAIRY! BEFORE TALKING ABOUT ‘ENDEMIC VIRUS’ – MAKE SURE 80% OF THE POPULATION IS VACCINATED BY THE END OF THE YEAR!

PETALING JAYA: A former health minister has called for a ramp-up of the vaccination exercise before any decision to treat the Covid-19 virus as endemic.

Speaking to FMT, Dzulkefly Ahmad said there was a need to ensure the vaccination of 80% of the population by the end of this year.

“Any serious plan to be in the endemic stage is appropriate only after that,” he said.

Even in the endemic stage, he added, there would still be a need to maintain basic SOPs while taking into account the highly virulent Delta variant.

Referring to the recent reduction in case numbers in the Klang Valley, he said it should not lull people into letting their guard down. He noted that states with slower vaccination rates were seeing daily numbers that were worrying.

There have been a significant drop in daily cases in the Klang Valley since last month, with Kuala Lumpur registering 740 cases and Selangor 3,613 yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur registered 2,880 cases on July 28 and Selangor hit 8,549 on Aug 5.

On July 16, the government introduced Operation Surge Capacity to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor would have received his or her first vaccine dose by Aug 1.

Although the government was successful in increasing vaccination rates in the Klang Valley, some states have suffered a delay in immunisation while seeing a spike in cases, hospitalisation and new clusters.

Cases among the fully and partially vaccinated have also remained high. Of yesterday’s cases, 4,638 (23.9%) had received at least one dose and another 5,893 (30.4%) were fully vaccinated.

Dzulkefly said it was the infection of the vaccinated that made it necessary for the public to continue abiding by SOPs, especially with the presence of the Delta variant.

He added that it was crucial to gather granular data showing the comorbidities, age, sex and geographical distribution of these cases and the types of vaccines administered on them.

“We are in need of all these data sets and parameters to be able to reappraise our national vaccination strategy, especially with respect to determining the need for a booster or third dose, which target groups should be made a priority and which vaccine should be used.”

Dr Ganesh Ramachandran, who heads the School of Medicine at Taylor’s University, said he worried that the public might not be getting the message that the Delta variant had a high resistance to available vaccines.

He also said there could be more outbreaks among teenagers and children since those under the age of 18 had yet to be vaccinated.

