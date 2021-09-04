CHANGING THE RULES TO CHASE OUT FOREIGN RETIREES – WHO WOULD TRUST MALAYSIA AGAIN? ‘WHEN THEIR VISAS COME UP FOR RENEWAL, MOST OF THEM WILL BE FORCED TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY’

For most MM2H retirees, their residence here is their only home

THE Sultan of Johor and many others have lamented the new Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) requirements, among them the need for participants to have RM40,000 as monthly income and reduction of the visa’s validity from 10 to five years. The previous income requirement was just RM10,000.

You may well ask how a retiree can earn RM40,000 per month.

Let’s look at interest rates. In the past few years, interest rates have been falling. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse, driving interest rates to almost zero globally. Many Malaysians are now struggling to get a fixed deposit rate above one percent.

So, to earn RM40,000 a month based on a one percent interest rate, a retiree would need to have RM48mil.

Most retirees would find it impossible to earn RM40,000 monthly from their bank deposits at this rate. Stipulating a monthly income of RM40,000 means that only the super rich can retire in Malaysia.

What are the reasons behind these changes? Are there too many foreign retirees in Malaysia now that we need to reduce their numbers? Are they a social problem in our country?

It would be interesting to compare our MM2H programme with what’s on offer elsewhere. You can retire in the Philippines with a deposit of US$10,000 (RM42,000), which can be used to purchase property, and there is no limit on your length of stay.

Thailand offers an annual renewable visa with a deposit of 800,000 Thai baht (RM103,000) in a local bank. Funds must be available to cover your expenses during your stay.

Further afield, you can retire in Portugal under the D7 visa with proof that you are earning 7,200 euros (RM35,500) per year to cover your living expenses.

There is also Panama, where an annual income of US$1,000 (RM49,800) can get you in.

So, our MM2H programme, which now requires an annual income of RM480,000, doesn’t stack up well against the competition.

And what will the new requirements mean for retirees already living in Malaysia? When their visas come up for renewal, most of them will be forced to leave the country.

This would be a pity as they would have made friends here and become part of our community. Some might have married locals and these circumstances may well force them to live apart.

If they’ve bought properties locally, they would have to sell them. This will take time and effort and they could suffer financial losses because of our now softer property market.

To many foreign retirees, Malaysia is not their second home; it is their only home. They therefore deserve to be treated fairly.

WRITER – TUNKU HALIM, Petaling Jaya

